As a producer, Daniel Fox has lent his musical ear to artists ranging from IAN SWEET to Benny Blanco—and, as it turns out, as a musician in his own right, his sonic palette is just about as broad as the gulf between those two artists. “Listen Up,” the first single from his forthcoming EP Stella by Stella Borsella, could more easily be likened to Alex G or the Orchid Tapes roster more broadly, only instead of singing a softly nostalgic ode to his dog here the song instead erupts into a transfixing blend of shouts and swelling instrumentation to match.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO