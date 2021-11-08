CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yungblud announces '﻿Mars﻿' short film

By Josh Johnson
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYungblud has announced an upcoming short film called Mars. Named after a track off the British rocker's 2020 album, Weird!, the scripted project is based on the life of a teenage Yungblud fan named Charlie Acaster, whom he had met...

