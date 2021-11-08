New Elden Ring Screenshots Disclose Helpful Tips; Technical Specs Revealed

Currently one of the most anticipated games in 2022 is at the beginning of the year. From Software’s Elden Ring is set to launch on February 25, 2022 after a month delay from January. Yet, fans remain emboldened in the hype of a new soulsborne game type. Reminding themselves of Bloodborne’s monthly delay, fans are excited to see what From Software is capable of. Despite the title launching on the current and last-gen systems, Elden Ring is promising a healthy amount of content. With the game, only a few months away from release, From Software has been keen on releasing footage to insatiable fans. Today was a gameplay reveal consisting of 15 minutes of footage and the special edition reveals. At the end of the footage was a sizzle reel of the Elden Ring Collector’s Edition and Premium Collector’s Edition available for pre-order now.

