CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition release date, price, and features

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qzYqa_0cqQxIm000

OnePlus has a new PAC-MAN phone to sell you – or give you, depending on how good you are at the original game. In part to promote the continued availability of the OnePlus Nord 2, and in part to continue the brand’s tradition of interesting brand-name crossovers, this new Nord device features details from the arcade classic PAC-MAN. This new device will be released by the end of the year 2021, and will include some features not generally available to the original phone.

OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition features

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition turns the smartphone experience into a game. The phone can be used as a standard smartphone with OxygenOS* built over Android, but it also includes “challenges.” The user is invited to complete challenges in the phone’s system software in order to unlock exclusive content.

This device also has custom PAC-MAN animations for transitions and start-up, as well as PAC-MAN icons for apps. There’ll be special edition wallpapers, both still (static) and animated (and/or dynamic). Wallpapers will be one piece of the “unlocking” experience.

*OxygenOS on this device will be ever-so-slightly different from that of the standard Nord 2. It’s unlikely the differences will be so great that the OS will need separate software updates from the standard Nord 2, but we shall see!

Unlike many “special edition” phones released in the past, this OnePlus Nord PAC-MAN phone won’t just rely on a special protective case to make it special. This device has a different finish on its back, dual-film color, and material – with a unique design with glowing ink elements.

The back features a PAC-MAN maze with glowing elements not unlike what you’d see in some of the most awesome arcade cabinets of yester-year.

Price and Release Date

The OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be sold for €529, £499, and ₹37,999, depending on your region. There’ll be one iteration, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The pre-order release date for the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be on or after November 11, 2021. It’s expected that the OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition will be released by the end of the year 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318EWv_0cqQxIm000

Above you’ll also see a screengrab from a game available online now at PAC-MAN dot OnePlus. It is there that the company suggests users might be able to attain a phone if they rank high enough on the list of players. Additional rules apply, of course.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Qualcomm Snapdragon Spaces XR platform gets some help from T-Mobile

Although the days of smartphone-worn VR headsets are mostly over by now, there are still some mixed reality (XR) experiences that can still be powered by our mobile devices. Apple’s vision for its own AR ecosystem, for example, might be driven by an iPhone, but it isn’t really the first to venture into that space. Qualcomm has long been trying … Continue reading
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Samsung Galaxy S22: Release Date, Price, and Leaks

The year isn’t over yet, but most of the interesting smartphones for 2021 have already been launched by now. Market analysts, tech pundits, and smartphone fans who haven’t yet made a purchase this year will undoubtedly be looking forward to what 2022 will bring. If all goes according to rumors, Samsung will be the one opening the new year with the Galaxy S21 FE then followed by the Galaxy S22 flagship series. We have, by now, heard almost all there is to be heard from unofficial sources, giving us our clearest view of what Samsung has planned for the first half of 2022.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

OnePlus 10 Pro render takes a page from the Galaxy S21 book

With almost all of this year’s most notable phones finally out of the way, the rumor mill has started turning to the early newcomers for the first half of 2022. Samsung might be the one the fires the opening salvo, but it won’t be alone eventually. OnePlus is also expected to make a big splash in the months ahead with the OnePlus 10 and OnePlus 10 Pro. And based on these early design renders, it’s changing its visual identity yet again.
CELL PHONES
Highsnobiety

Nike Dunk Scrap "Black/Gum" Release Date, Info, Price

Editor's Notes: No one has been spoilt quite like fans of the Nike Dunk Low this year. Since making its comeback, the silhouette has been leading the pack for the Swoosh family, with colorway after colorway bringing renewed attention. From original takes to retros, aged soles, and Dunk Highs, there is something for everyone.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oneplus X#Pac Man#Os
talkandroid.com

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a Pac-Man themed Special Edition Nord 2 5G

We reviewed the OnePlus Nord 2 5G a couple of months ago and found it to offer immense value for money, in fact, we were that impressed that we slapped an ‘Editor’s Choice’ award on it and called it the ‘Mid-range Champion of 2021’. Now it seems that OnePlus is gearing up to launch a special edition of the Nord 2 5G that will carry a Pac-Man theme and perhaps, more importantly, could switch from being powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 chip to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G.
CELL PHONES
Inverse

Star Ocean The Divine Force release date, trailer, platforms, and features

The next entry in the beloved Star Ocean series is almost here. As revealed during the October 2021 State of Play presentation, Star Ocean The Divine Force is in development and will launch soon, featuring enhanced mechanics, controls, and a lively cast of characters. This game is being developed by tri-Ace with Square Enix serving as publisher. It’s been 25 years since the first entry, and since then, the series has amassed a tremendous following. But what do we know about this game? When is the release date? Which platforms will it come to? Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Star Ocean The Divine Force.
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Fortnite Minty Legends Pack: Release Date, Price, V-Bucks & More

As we wave goodbye to The Last Laugh pack after nearly a year in the Fortnite store, we now say hello to the Minty Legends Pack which will replace it. If you're unfamiliar with these packs, they offer a bunch of really cool skins that can only be purchased as a bundle with real money, not V-Bucks.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Oneplus
asapland.com

New Audi Q2; Features, Price & Launch Date

We all well known that the German automobile industry “Audi“ is well-known for producing its legendary vehicles at the global market level. Recently, somehow the Audi Q2 model techs are leaked. It will be arriving in the late year of September 2020. Features. Let’s talked about performance first, Audi Q2...
CARS
talkandroid.com

The OnePlus Nord x PAC-MAN Edition is official with a glow-in-the-dark rear panel and gamified UI (but you can’t buy one yet)

Rumors of the Pac-Man-themed OnePlus Nord 2 came to light a few days ago and now it’s official with a £499 (~$670) price tag, a gamified UI, and sports the same internals as the regular Nord 2 5G. The differences come in cosmetic and UI form thanks to the glow-in-the-dark rear panel and the ‘gamified’ operating system that features a Pac-Man-themed UI with games, Easter eggs, stickers, and more baked-in.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man phone is here, and it glows in the dark

Phone makers collaborating with other brands to bring out special editions isn’t an unusual occurrence, but this latest pairing from OnePlus is a bit surprising, as the brand has announced a OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition phone. The company hasn’t actually shown the phone off yet, but has said that...
CELL PHONES
rockpapershotgun.com

Skyrim Anniversary Edition pricing announced ahead of Nov 11th release

Skyrim: Anniversary Edition was announced just a couple of months ago and is due to launch next week on November 11th, Skyrim's 10th birthday. Ahead of the release, Bethesda have parped out an FAQ including its launch price: £48/$50/€55. If you already own the Skyrim Special Edition, you can instead...
VIDEO GAMES
realsport101.com

Jurassic World Evolution 2 COUNTDOWN: Release Date, Editions & More

The cult hit Jurassic World Evolution is finally back. Developer Frontier is aiming to build upon the strong foundation set by the previous game. Here's what you should know about it so far. Latest - It comes out tomorrow. Jurassic World Evolution 2 finally launches tomorrow, November 9th. After months...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

You’ll have to imagine how fun the new OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man phone looks

OnePlus is up to its old promotional tricks again. It has announced a collaboration between it and the ever-popular Pac-Man video game franchise, resulting in the OnePlus Nord 2 x Pac-Man Edition smartphone. OnePlus’ marketing department is building anticipation in a frustrating way by telling us how we can win one of the new phones and promising early access codes to the online store if we’re unsuccessful, but not actually showing us the phone at all yet.
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

What is Windows 11 SE? Features, release date, and laptop options

(Pocket-lint) - Microsoft hasn't given up on schools just yet. While at an education-focused event in late 2021, Microsoft introduced a super-cheap Surface Laptop SE running a new student edition of Windows 11. Called Windows 11 SE, it's designed to run exclusively on laptops made for K-8 classrooms in the US. It's different from the S Mode version of Windows that Microsoft previously pushed. Since S Mode essentially limited users to Microsoft Store apps, it was more of a nuisance for schools and never really took off.
COMPUTERS
firstsportz.com

Cricket 22 Release Dates revealed: Dates, prices and more!

Cricket 22 is the first main next-gen cricket console game that will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Here are the Cricket 22 release dates, prices and more for the players to know about. The game is being developed by Big Ant Studios and is called the...
VIDEO GAMES
mobileworldlive.com

OnePlus hopes to a-maze with Pac Man device

Challenger brand OnePlus unveiled a special edition of its mid-range Nord 2 handset around the theme of Pac Man, featuring a range of software and design elements targeted at fans of the retro game. News of the forthcoming smartphone was revealed on the manufacturer’s consumer message board alongside related competitions...
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Elex 2 Release Date and Collector's Edition Content Revealed

THQ Nordic and Piranha Bytes have finally announced the release date of Elex 2. The title will debut in March next year. We also found out what items will be included in the collector's edition. Officially announced at E3 2021, Elex 2, the sequel to the RPG from 2017, has...
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy