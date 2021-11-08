CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals offer up some rare discounts

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AD0Jz_0cqQvxJB00

Nintendo today revealed the Black Friday deals it’ll be offering when the time comes later this month. Nintendo is typically hesitant to give games and consoles any kind of discount, making Black Friday one of the few times to buy each year. Unfortunately, many of these deals are similar or even outright the same as sales we’ve seen in years past, though there are still some significant discounts to be found.

A familiar Switch bundle and game discounts

If you’ve been around for past Black Fridays, then the Switch bundle at the center of Nintendo’s deals will be instantly familiar to you. Once again this year, Nintendo is offering a bundle that includes the standard Switch, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a three-month Nintendo Switch Online individual membership for $299.99.

That is the same price the Switch usually sells at as a standalone product, so by picking up the Black Friday bundle, you’re essentially getting the game and a three-month NSO subscription for free, saving about $68 in the process. It isn’t a bad deal by any means, but we’d like to see more bundle options beyond just Mario Kart 8 Deluxe one of these years.

Nintendo has also confirmed that a variety of first-party Switch games will be discounted during Black Friday, shaving $20 off their purchase price. Games included in this sale are The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Splatoon 2, Super Mario Maker 2, Paper Mario: The Origami King, Kirby Star Allies, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Astral Chain, and finally, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition.

Finally, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit and Ring Fit Adventure will be getting some significant price cuts for Black Friday, with the former dropping to $59.99 ($40 off) and the latter dropping to $54.99 ($25 off).

We don’t often see sales on certain Nintendo games, so this is an excellent chance to stock up on some titles that only get rare discounts. Breath of the Wild, in this case, is one of the best examples, as discounts on that are infrequent at best even though it was a launch title for the Switch. Other games worth prioritizing during this sale include Super Mario Maker 2 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses if you don’t already own them. All of these deals will be available beginning November 21st.

No Switch OLED or digital game deals?

The Switch OLED is nowhere to be seen in this batch of Black Friday deals, with the standard Switch featured in Nintendo’s Black Friday bundle. That doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering that Nintendo just launched the Switch OLED back at the beginning of October. We’re in the middle of a global silicon shortage at the moment too, so Nintendo is likely selling Switch OLED units as fast as it can make them.

There’s very little reason for Nintendo to discount the Switch OLED during Black Friday with all of that in mind. We may see it included in next year’s Black Friday deals – perhaps in a game bundle of its own – but don’t expect to see anything in the way of significant discounts on the Switch OLED before then.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eaUoX_0cqQvxJB00

Still, if you can find a Switch OLED in stock, it might be worth purchasing that instead of the standard Switch bundle, even with the Black Friday deal. In our review of the Switch OLED, we found that while it makes a poor upgrade for those who already own a Switch, it’s the one to buy for folks who are purchasing a Switch for the first time.

There aren’t many differences between the standard Switch and the Switch OLED, but the few that exist are worth considering. The Switch OLED comes packed with an improved dock, better audio, more onboard storage, and a better kickstand that should be much more stable when using it in tabletop mode.

However, the most significant difference is in the display, with the Switch OLED touting a larger, more colorful OLED display compared to the standard Switch’s LCD. The difference between the two is big, so even though it won’t be available at a discount, it could certainly be worth buying the Switch OLED anyway, especially if you anticipate playing a lot in handheld mode.

And what about digital games? The game discounts Nintendo announced today apply to retail games, so does that mean we won’t see any discounts on games sold through the Switch eShop? On the contrary, Nintendo said today that there will also be digital deals on offer through the Switch eShop, but the timing and featured games will be announced later this month. We’ll stick a pin in that for now and come back to it when Nintendo reveals more in the future.

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

New World is getting a ton of new content: Here’s how to try it before launch

New World is getting a massive update later this month, and the update is adding so much that Amazon is launching a Public Test Realm (PTR) to put the new content through its paces first. A number of video games have PTRs to test updates before they go live for everyone, including some MMOs. New World‘s PTR is going live later today and will give players a chance to test out these upcoming features – which include a new weapon, new quests, and new enemies – for themselves.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

AirPods 2 for $89 are an early Apple Black Friday deal that sounds great

Apple may have its new AirPods (3rd generation) to appeal to your ears, but an early Black Friday 2021 promo has brought second-gen AirPods down to their lowest price so far, though that’s not the only reason you might want to jump on the deal. Usually, a set of AirPods (2nd generation) would cost you $129 from Apple direct, but … Continue reading
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Elden Ring network test codes are blowing up on eBay

It’s not controversial to say that Elden Ring is highly anticipated. So anticipated is Elden Ring that scalpers have found a way to make a pretty penny on the game, even though it’s not out until next year. Yes, it seems that reselling consoles, CPUs, and graphics cards with a significant price hike wasn’t enough for the scalpers of the world, as they’ve also started selling codes to the Elden Ring network test, which is taking place this weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

These Walmart Black Friday deals start at 7 p.m. ET tonight, earlier for Walmart Plus members

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart is kicking off its Black Friday sales early this year. Starting later today -- Wednesday, Nov. 3 -- the retailer will have its first big Black Friday sale. And we know what many of the specific prices will be, because Walmart leaked its own sales ahead of time. Here's how this week's sale will play out, and what we know about upcoming Walmart November sales, too.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Nintendo#Black Friday#Nintendo Games#Nintendo Switch Black#Mario Kart 8 Deluxe#Nintendo Switch Online#Nso#New Super Mario Bros#U Deluxe#Super Mario Maker#Home Circuit#Ring Fit Adventure
Gamespot

Target's Early Black Friday Deals Are Available Now

Target's early Black Friday deals event is live now. The retailer will have new deals each week leading up to Black Friday, so you'll want to make sure to check back next week for a fresh batch of discounts. As an added bonus, Target is offering a price-match guarantee if what you buy goes on sale for less before Christmas. As for the deals that you can grab right now?
SHOPPING
newmilfordspectrum.com

Best Buy's best Black Friday TV deals are already live

Long gone are the days of fisticuffs over the last Tickle Me Elmo at 6:30 a.m. — this age-old tradition has been replaced, for better or for worse, by Black Friday sales starting a few weeks early. At Best Buy, that means huge discounts on huge TVs already in the first week of November.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Nintendo
CNET

The Walmart Black Friday sale has started: $87 Chromebook, big-screen TV deals and more

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Walmart's Black Friday sale is off and running. The retailer was kind enough to "leak" a full list of deals hitting Nov. 3 (today) and Nov. 10, so we knew exactly what to expect. There are some solid deals to be found, but some products are already going out of stock. Here's how Walmart is handling its Black Friday sales schedule this year:
SHOPPING
TechRadar

Black Friday 75-inch TV deals: the best early sales happening right now

If you're looking to score a Black Friday 75-inch TV deal at this year's November sale, then you've come to the right place. We've created this guide to bring you all the early Black Friday 75-inch TV deals, plus everything else you need to know about this year's holiday shopping event.
SHOPPING
CNET

Macy's shares preview of its Black Friday deals

Macy's became the latest retailer to show off a preview of its Black Friday discounts on Monday. The company offered a "sneak peek" of its deals on fashion, jewelry, toys, home goods and tech on the Black Friday sales section of its website. Starting on Nov. 3, Macy's will roll...
BEAUTY & FASHION
mobilesyrup.com

Walmart reveals some items from its upcoming Black Friday sale

Walmart Canada has released an early sneak peek of its Black Friday sale starting in stores on November 18th at 7am ET/4pm PT and online on November 17th at 9pm/6pm PT ET. Check out some of the deals from its flyer posted on Twitter below:. Video games for PlayStation 4,...
FIFA
SPY

Walmart Officially Launches Black Friday! Get DNA Kits for $60, Chromebooks for $130, and Early Doorbuster TV Deals

Table of Contents Best of the Best… Home & Kitchen Deals… Top Tech Deals at Walmart… Beauty & Grooming Deals at Walmart… Deals on Toys and Games at Walmart… We’ve got good news! As of November 3, Walmart has officially launched its Black Friday 2021 sale, and new sales just dropped on Friday, November 12. To encourage shoppers to avoid shipping delays, stores like Walmart are hosting huge early Black Friday deals, and there are tons of discounts and doorbuster deals already live on the Walmart website.  SPY has created an internal list of the best Black Friday deals at Walmart (and elsewhere), and you can...
SHOPPING
Gear Patrol

Some of the Best Wireless Headphones Are Already Discounted for Black Friday

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. Whether you're still working in an office or you've transformed one of the rooms in your home into your workspace, there's a pretty good chance you'll be contending with some distracting background noise. There's also a pretty good chance the people you care about will be doing the same. But whether you're buying for yourself or someone else, these wireless headphones will get the job done right — and they've all already been slapped with early Black Friday discounts.
ELECTRONICS
The Independent

Black Friday gaming deals 2021: Best early discounts on PCs, headsets, Xbox consoles and more

It’s November, and you know what that means. Black Friday is the shopping event of the year, and now it’s just around the corner. With discounts to be had on a whole range of stuff from home appliances and toys to beauty products, televisions, smartphones and much more, you’re not going to want to miss it.Because there are often so many tech deals up for grabs on Black Friday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on televisions, tech, and, of course, gaming. We’ve also explained everything we know already when it comes to finding deals on...
FIFA
nintendowire.com

Nintendo Black Friday deals include Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle, Ring Fit Adventure discount, more; start November 21st

It’s that time of year again when rampant consumerism fuels us all, and Nintendo’s rolling out discounts a-plenty to tempt our good will and wallets. Multiple games are seeing discounts, including a couple of the Switch’s more unique offerings. For all that’s been new this year, the star of the show is a familiar console bundle.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

31K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy