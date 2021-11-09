CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s how the infrastructure bill targets crypto — and how the industry could fight back

By Chris Matthews
MarketWatch
5 days ago
 5 days ago
The crypto industry has pledged to continue its fight against new tax rules included in the bipartisan infrastructure deal that awaits President Joe Biden's signature following its passage by the House last...

