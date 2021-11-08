‘Households with a member suffering from depression exhibit striking differences in shopping behavior’

For many of us, sitting is an integral part of our day. We sit while we drive to work and then spend the day sitting at our desks. Maybe you work remotely and find yourself sitting in different areas of your home. And if you tend to stay on your feet more during the day, a nice relaxing time on the couch after is all you crave. Just be careful you’re not doing too much sitting, since scientists say that could lead to feeling more depressed and anxious.

YOGA ・ 2 DAYS AGO