Sausalito, CA

PG&E could be a ‘big beneficiary’ of $1 trillion U.S. infrastructure bill

By Joy Wiltermuth
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
The roughly $1 trillion infrastructure bill passed by Congress on Friday focuses on bolstering the nation's power grid, including by allocating $5 billion to preventing outages and enhancing its resilience, according to...

calcoastnews.com

PG&E claims home solar is racist, wants to gut program

Next year, your solar panels could cost you more than your monthly internet or cable TV bills, that’s because PG&E is trying to increase their bottom line by tying home solar to racism. The utility is claiming rich, white people are the primary installers of rooftop solar, so they should lose their economic benefit.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Energy Industry Strikes Back At Democrats' Oil Export Ban Proposal

Energy industry insiders have slammed a proposal by a group of Democratic Senators to ban U.S. oil exports in a bid to rein in retail fuel prices. "That proposal does absolutely nothing to alleviate higher prices or to make prices lower than in any sort of relative sense," petroleum economist Karr Ingham from the Texas Alliance of Energy Producers and creator of the Texas Petroleum Index told Fox News.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

RWE to spend $57 billion through 2030 in green power push

ESSEN, Nov 15 (Reuters) - RWE (RWEG.DE) plans to invest 50 billion euros ($57 billion) through 2030 to raise its renewable energy capacity to 50 gigawatts, Germany's largest power producer said on Monday in a strategy update ahead of its capital markets day. The investment plan, the largest in RWE's...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Governments risk 'trillions' in fossil fuel climate litigation

Governments which enact climate legislation risk being sued for trillions of dollars by fossil fuel companies seeking compensation for lost revenue and stranded assets, according to data that campaigners warn threaten pledges made at COP26. Energy experts predict that more ambitious climate action from world leaders will significantly increase companies' use of a tribunal mechanism that has already awarded billions to heavy industry. Trade agreements such as the Energy Charter Treaty and NAFTA contain investor arbitration clauses, known as investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS), that allow foreign companies to sue governments over actions they say hit profits or investments. Campaigners say that energy companies are increasingly turning to this type of arbitration to recoup investments as governments accelerate the shift away from fossil fuels.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
CBS New York

Sen. Schumer Calls On President To Provide Temporary Relief As Gas Prices Rise Along With Inflation

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — You’ve probably noticed that everything you need to buy is a little bit more expensive lately, including gas and groceries. That’s because inflation continues to rear its ugly head. Whether it’s the price at the pump or the cost of buying eggs and milk, sticker shock is hitting families where they feel it most. “It’s getting expensive to have a car in New York City,” Alec Ruiz said. “It’s like the price of a pair of shoes to fill your car essentially,” Staci Cunliffe said. “The water, the milk. There’s nothing that we can buy that is actually affordable for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Michael Loren

California's mass exodus is headed largely to one state

They're calling it the "mass exodus." Families and individuals who lived in large cities before the Covid-19 pandemic are rumored to be headed in large numbers outside the cities. While the term "mass exodus" does not reflect the more subtle U.S. Census data, there is a trend that has been seen in the migration of Californians.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MarketWatch

