CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Workhorse discloses it was 'orally informed' of DOJ probe, but has not been subpoenaed

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that it has been "orally informed" last week by the U.S. Department of Justice that it was the subject of a DOJ investigation, related to an SEC probe. Meanwhile, the stock bounced 4.8%, after falling 15.7% over...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Workhorse Stock Falls On Weak Q3, DoJ Probe

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) reported third-quarter FY21 sales of $(0.57) million, missing the analyst consensus of $1.18 million. The decrease in sales was primarily related to a $1.1 million refund liability associated with the recall of the company's C-1000 vehicles. The cost of sales increased to $11.5 million from...
STOCKS
Reuters

U.S. DoJ investigating electric vanmaker Workhorse -WSJ

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Electric van maker Workhorse Group (WKHS.O) is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper. The focus of the inquiry was not revealed in the documents, the report said. Shares of the company...
POLITICS
The Verge

EV startup Workhorse faces Department of Justice probe

The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into struggling electric vehicle startup Workhorse, according to The Wall Street Journal. The probe is reportedly being led by the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York, which often investigates financial crimes. Workhorse is already part of an investigation...
POLITICS
TheStreet

EV Startup Workhorse Stock Slumps on Report of DOJ Investigation

Shares of Workhorse (WKHS) - Get Workhorse Group Inc. Report fell on Friday after the U.S. Justice Department reportedly opened an investigation into the electric-van startup. The Wall Street Journal on Friday reported that the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan is conducting an investigation into the EV startup, citing documents reviewed by the newspaper.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Infrastructure#Marketwatch Market Pulse#Workhorse Group Inc#Sec#The U S Postal Service#Nhtsa#Fmvss
bloomberglaw.com

Penguin, Simon & Schuster Deal Triggers Author Risk Probe at DOJ

Penguin Random House/Simon & Schuster tie-up will harm authors, DOJ says. DOJ looking beyond consumer welfare standard in merger review. The Justice Department’s bid to block Penguin Random House’s proposed acquisition of rival Simon & Schuster reflects its recent focus on individual worker protection in antitrust enforcement. The $2.18 billion...
ECONOMY
cryptopolitan.com

SEC seeks subpoena to probe the Singapore-based Terraform Labs

The United States Security and Exchange Commission is seeking a subpoena to probe Terraform. Terraform is blaming the SEC for unlawfully issuing a subpoena to its CEO. The United States Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) stepped up its scrutiny into Terraform Labs. Terraform is a crypto company with offices in Singapore. It offers digital currencies imitating the US-traded capitals. The probe means the regulatory body is making efforts to spread its mandate across the field.
BUSINESS
Birmingham Star

DOJ launches probe into racist sewage in rural Alabama

The US Department of Justice has launched its first-ever ?environmental justice? investigation, looking into complaints on behalf of black residents in rural Lowndes County, Alabama about the disparate impact of waste disposal. "Sanitation is a basic human need, and no one in the United States should be exposed to risk...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
NewsBreak
Cars
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Wants IRS to Spy on Americans & Their Bank Accounts. Here’s WHY?

Some problems have incited abuse, like the Democrats’ latest offer enabling the IRS to follow Americans’ bank accounts. Their plan would need banks to record transactional data to the IRS on personal bank accounts. We listen regarding it from our constituents daily promptly – they’re afraid, and properly so. It...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
myrgv.com

Feds intend to seize Valley landowner’s property

Although President Joe Biden earlier this year suspended the construction of the border wall so his administration could review the project, this has not stopped the federal government from now attempting to seize property to build border barriers. The federal government on Nov. 10 filed a lawsuit for 39.287 acres...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

46K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy