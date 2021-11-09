Oreo on the path to adding $1 billion in sales with help from its largest U.S. launch, Oreo x Pokémon

Wine subscription service Winc is officially a publicly-traded company after debuting on the New York Stock Exchange. CEO Geoff McFarlane and President Brian Smith joined Cheddar to talk about the decision behind the public offering and noted that its service goes beyond just subscriptions. "We're an omnichannel platform, so the subscription is a great way for us to really generate a ton of data from our customers, launch new products, and market our portfolio," McFarlane said. "But ultimately when we find great products that our customers really love, we want them to be everywhere." He went on to point to distribution partners like Whole Foods, Walmart, and Trader Joe's.

