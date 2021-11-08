Antique bicycle advertising poster sells for $6,600

Editor’s Note: A version of this story was published in the Fall 2021 issue of Extant, a publication of the Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. When it opened in 1962, the Philadelphia Police Administration Headquarters on Race Street, aka “the Roundhouse,” marked a new collaborative relationship between architectural design, engineering, and building technology that transformed how buildings are designed and constructed to this day. Philadelphia Planning Director Edmund Bacon’s mid-century plans for the area around Independence Mall called for a new police headquarters with an engaging community presence. Prominent Philadelphia School architectural firm Geddes, Brecher, Qualls and Cunningham (GBQC), and the preeminent structural engineer, Dr. August Komendant, fresh from their second-place finish in the Sydney Opera House competition, received the commission. The Roundhouse’s circular precast design descended directly from their proposed Sydney Opera House design (which, for a time, stood in first place), and was one of the first buildings constructed in the United States to use Schokbeton, the highly mechanized Dutch system for producing quality architectural precast concrete. An unprecedented 90 percent of the Roundhouse’s structure and finishes, inside and out, is composed of precast concrete.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO