Dan Campbell confirms change on Detroit Lions offensive line

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Many believed that Detroit Lions OT Taylor Decker would end up missing the remainder of the 2021 season after having a setback with his injured finger but that...

detroitsportsnation.com

FOX Sports

Dan Campbell takes blame for another ugly Lions loss

DETROIT (AP) — For eight weeks, Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell has been consistent about one thing. When his team loses - and that's all it has done - he's going to take the blame. “I got outcoached today; I didn't help these guys at all,” he said after Sunday's...
Person
Penei Sewell
Pride Of Detroit

Notes: Lions coach Dan Campbell typically uses his timeouts well

Not everyone is hard-core about clock management, but here at Pride of Detroit clock management is serious business just like special teams analysis. An item that came across our feed this week was a fun article on the use of timeouts courtesy of league data scientist Tom Bliss and NFL Football Operations’ fun zone called “The Extra Point.”
#American Football
AllLions

Should Dan Campbell Fire Offensive Coordinator Anthony Lynn?

Lions head coach Dan Campbell stood in front of reporters on Sunday and referenced the "Bad News Bears" when describing the performance of his football team. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions elected to receive the football first on offense, after winning the opening coin toss. What transpired for...
Morning Sun

Dan Campbell reveals he may become more ‘involved’ with offense

The Detroit Lions offense is clearly a significant weakness through the first eight games of the 2021 season. Anemic was used to describe the team’s performance by head coach Dan Campbell when he spoke to reporters following his team’s 44-6 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. “The problem is when you...
chatsports.com

Week 9 Mailbag: Can coach Dan Campbell motivate the Lions to a victory?

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. How can Dan Campbell keep the team together despite all the losses and the possibility of going 0-17. I know that he was on the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions squad, so how MCDC can motivate the team to play above their talent and get a win? — whatevergong82.
The Oakland Press

Booher: Grading Dan Campbell’s 2021 first half with Lions

Dan Campbell has owned his first season as the head coach of the Detroit Lions. No, it hasn’t been perfect. In fact, it’s been the opposite record-wise. Yet, he’s taken accountability for the team’s struggles. When the team gets beaten up, he owns it. Campbell has been transparent, honest and...
AllLions

Anthony Lynn: Dan Campbell 'Is Not Stepping On My Toes'

If you take even a brief look at the Detroit Lions' stats from the first half of the season, you'll realize that the team needs major help offensively. Through eight games in the 2021 campaign, the Lions have averaged just 16.8 points per game, ranking 29th out of 32 NFL franchises.
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell says Lions won’t claim Odell Beckham Jr.

The Lions passed on wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft and they’re going to pass on him again when he hits the waiver wire this week. As the league’s only winless team, the Lions could use their top waiver priority to add Beckham to the roster. Beckham would reportedly like to avoid landing with a non-contender and he doesn’t have to worry about Detroit claiming him.
chatsports.com

Follow along as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell holds his weekly news conference

The Detroit Lions are back in action after a week off and they continue their quest of getting their first victory of the season. If Dan Campbell wants to notch win number one in his run as Lions head coach, he’ll need to do it against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox. The Steelers will be fresh off a Monday Night Football appearance vs. the Chicago Bears.
chatsports.com

Lions HC Dan Campbell admits he was ‘outcoached’ vs. Eagles

It’s hard to say anything went right for the Detroit Lions on Sunday in their 44-6 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. The offense didn’t put up any points until garbage time, the defense allowed the Eagles to score on five straight possessions, four of which were touchdowns, and there were even some special teams gaffes.
AllLions

Dan Campbell Explains Feelings on Taunting Penalties

Fans of the National Football League have been discussing the taunting penalty called on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football. In the fourth quarter, the Bears' defense appeared to have stopped the Steelers' offense, as Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, a flag was thrown for taunting. The...
FanSided

Dan Campbell says Penei Sewell is still moving to right tackle

With Taylor Decker on his way back, Lions head coach Dan Campbell is confident Penei Sewell will be just fine moving to right tackle. When the Detroit Lions drafted Penei Sewell seventh overall last April, the plan was to have him play right tackle with Taylor Decker staying put at left tackle. That plan changed when Decker suffered a finger injury before Week 1 and needed surgery. He has yet to play this season, and Sewell has been the Lions’ left tackle.
