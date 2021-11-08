Dan Campbell confirms change on Detroit Lions offensive line

It’s time for another edition of the AskPOD Mailbag, where Jeremy Reisman and Erik Schlitt answer a handful of your questions about the Detroit Lions. How can Dan Campbell keep the team together despite all the losses and the possibility of going 0-17. I know that he was on the 0-16 2008 Detroit Lions squad, so how MCDC can motivate the team to play above their talent and get a win? — whatevergong82.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO