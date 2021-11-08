CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kan. man dies when RV falls on him while doing maintenance

Hays Post
Hays Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARVEY COUNTY —A Kansas man died following a weekend accident while doing maintenance on a large recreational vehicle. Robert Brooks, 66, of Wichita, was doing maintenance...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hays Post

Mayor of Kansas community arrested on suspicion of DUI

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The mayor of a Wichita suburb was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. A report released by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Sunday shows that Goddard Mayor Hunter Larkin was arrested by the Kansas Highway Patrol Saturday near the intersection of Tyler Road and Kellogg Drive in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man dead after trucks collide in Rooks County

ROOKS COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 4p.m. Friday in Rooks County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Frieghtliner semi driven by Jean C. De La Roche, 39, Great Bend, was westbound on County Road X one mile south of Palco. A 2000 Sterling semi driven by Michael L. Towns, 69, Palco was northbound on County Road 3.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kan. deputy uses drone to catch serial burglar in a field on I-70

DICKINSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after a chase on Interstate 70. Early Wednesday, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the Geary County Sheriff’s Office was pursuing a 2015 Ford Mustang, reported stolen from Wichita, westbound on Interstate 70, according to Sheriff Jerry Davis.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man dead after SUV rollover accident

LINN COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 6p.m. Friday in Linn County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Toyota Highlander driven by Thomas E. McCarty, 57, Mound City, was southbound on Kansas 7 just north of Leasure Road. The SUV drifted off the roadway to the right. The...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
County
Harvey County, KS
City
Wichita, KS
Harvey County, KS
Accidents
Wichita, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Crime & Safety
Harvey County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Newton, KS
Wichita, KS
Crime & Safety
Newton, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
Hays Post

Kansas man seriously injured after semi overturns

KEARNY COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 1:30a.m. Friday in Kearny County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Kenworth semi driven by Roger S. Locke, 51, Kinsley, was southbound on Kansas 25 seven miles south of U.S. 50. The semi crossed the center line, veered off the roadway to the left, entered the east ditch and overturned onto the drivers side.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Fire Marshal: Several pets die after fire at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Authorities are working to determine the cause of a Kansas house fire that left several pets dead. Just after 4p.m. Wednesday, a fire was discovered in a home at 310 NW Fairchild Street in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Todd Harrison. Crews found fire and smoke was showing from...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Suspects charged with Native American art exhibit theft at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Two University of Kansas students have been charged with stealing part of a Native American art exhibit that also was vandalized while displayed outside a campus museum. Samuel McKnight and John Wichlenski were charged in Douglas County District Court with theft of property of a value...
LAWRENCE, KS
Hays Post

Texas man captured after 100 mph chase across 2 Kan. counties

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after a two-county high-speed chase. Just after 5:30p.m. Thursday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a pursuit by the PBPN Police Department northbound on U.S. 75 Highway near 206th Road for allegedly speeding over 100 mph, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
KANSAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Brooks
Hays Post

Kan. deputy helping woman locked out of car found illegal drugs

JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on drug charges after an arrest. On Nov. 6, a sheriff’s deputy stopped to assist a driver who was locked out of her 2008 Ford Fusion, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse. During the encounter the deputy located illegal narcotics...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Wicked, depraved: Hays historian shares gunfighter's story

A hard-drinking Civil War veteran, Jim Curry, a once resident of Hays in the mid-1800s, was described by one account as "the most depraved specimens that visited the western country." The account of Curry in 1883's "History of the State of Kansas" was as follows. He was the embodiment of...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Police ask for help to locate Kansas felon who fled traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement are asking the public for help to locate a suspect identified as 23-year-old James Tyshawn Carwell III who fled a traffic stop on Thursday, according to Junction City Police. Carwell has multiple active arrest warrants. Carwell was last seen wearing a yellow hoodie and blue basketball shorts....
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rv#Accident#Newton Fire#The Sheriff S Office
Hays Post

Dillons grocery store evacuated after fire in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Authorities evacuated a grocery store in Manhattan Friday due to a fire. Just before 9:30 a.m., fire crews were w dispatched to the Dillions grocery store, 130 Sarber Lane in Manhattan, for a report of a possible structure fire, according to Ryan Almes, Deputy Chief. Upon arrival, crews found...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hays Post

Another Kan. school district to give overwhelmed staff days off

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Another Kansas school district is extending its Thanksgiving break to a full week to give overwhelmed staff a reprieve. The USD 497 school board in Lawrence approved a plan Friday to turn Nov. 22 and Nov. 23 _ a Monday and a Tuesday _ into wellness and self-care days. Staff already had the rest of the week off.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police investigate alleged threat against SW Kan. middle school

FINNEY COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported threat at a Kansas middle school. On Thursday, police were informed of a suspected threat at Horace Good Middle School, 1412 north Main in Garden City, according to a media release. Officers learned that a 13-year-old student made threats against the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Judge will now decide fate of KC police officer in fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY(AP) — A judge will determine the fate of a white Kansas City police detective charged with involuntary manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of a Black man. Closing arguments were held Friday in the trial of Eric DeValkenaere, who is accused of killing Cameron Lamb in December 2019. Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage in the backyard of his home when he was shot.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Hays Post

Sheriff: Kansas man had hallucinogenic drugs, was selling meth

JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged drug distribution. Just after 11:30p.m. Nov. 6, a sheriff’s deputy stopped a Ford Ranger in the 100 Block of W. 2nd Street in the City of Hoyt for a traffic infraction, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. After an investigation,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Nov. 1 to 3

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Daniel Lee McFarren, 66, was arrested at 6:50 a.m. Nov. 1 in the 500 block of East 26th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Tiffany Nicole Richard, 38, was arrested at 3:50...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy