I have been cageside on commentary at Art of War Cage Fighting for each of Marcus Hardiman’s four fights. Not only has he left the cage with his arm raised each time, he has continued to add to his arsenal of skills and is becoming a very well rounded mixed martial artist with a very bright future. Last year, when Marcus and I spoke, he told me that he had joined forces with Bill Algeo MMA and Kickboxing, it put a smile on my face because I knew that it was a career decision that he will look back upon and point to as a choice that could help propel him to the next level.

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO