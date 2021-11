It’s a funny thing about people -- we love huge technological innovations, but we also tend to fear them. For example, when trains became popular in the mid-19th century and enabled travelers to move about faster and easier than ever, some claimed the speed, noise, and jarring motions could drive passengers insane. Also, when telephones first became available to the public and revolutionized communication in the early 20th century, people worried they were an electrocution threat. Others wondered if they’d make people lazier and damage social connections. (We now have social media for that – just kidding.)

