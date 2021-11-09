CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yadkin County, NC

Yadkin County: 45 middle school students become ill for unknown reason

By Lee Anne Denyer
 4 days ago
YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Forty-five Starmount Middle School students got sick Monday afternoon for an unknown reason.

Sixth graders at Starmount Middle began complaining about feeling nauseous with headaches. Some students had thrown up.

Only sixth graders were affected, neither seventh nor eighth graders reported becoming sick, according to the Yadkin County Schools superintendent.

In response to the mysterious epidemic, the school did a shelter in place to keep unaffected students away from the others that were ill.

"I understand parents were nervous and upset. No messaging went out [from the school] because I can tell you, I saw first hand, administration and front office staff were focused on helping students. That's first priority," Yadkin County Schools Superintendent Todd Martin said.

First responders came to the school to help and check the students out.

Yadkin County Schools and the Yadkin County Health Department are investigating the strange illness that affected the 45 students.

Most of the affected students returned to school the following Tuesday.

There were rumors of a CO2 leak, but Martin said that was ruled out.

Officials are investigating possible food poisoning, but this has not been confirmed as the cause of the sickness.

Parents should hear from the school Monday evening.

This is a developing story, check back with WXII for more updates.

MELISSA C
4d ago

Afternoon? After lunch? Come on school officials. We all know it could only be food poisoning if co2 leak was ruled out. I bet the kids who brought lunch to school didn’t get sick. Same thing happened to my sons fellow students. He brought his own lunch though and didn’t get sick. So sorry for the poor kids….

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
