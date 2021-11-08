CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Off-duty NYPD sergeant opens fire during fight in Queens bar: report

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xltr4_0cqQsAJt00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty NYPD sergeant reportedly fired a gun in a Queens karaoke bar as he was fighting with patrons over their stingy tips.

The sergeant was at the Viva KTV karaoke bar in Flushing around 5 a.m. when someone inside informed him that three men at the bar weren’t tipping their bartenders, the New York Post reported .

The officer, an apparent regular at the Prince Street bar, confronted the men and asked them to hand over some tips to the staff — but the altercation then turned physical, according to the outlet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=141q8q_0cqQsAJt00
The exterior of the Viva KTV karaoke bar in Flushing, Queens, where an off-duty NYPD sergeant reportedly fired a gun during a fight with patrons early Monday morning. Photo credit Google Street View

As the sergeant was getting beaten, he reportedly pulled out his gun and fired at least three times. No one was injured by the gunfire, sources told the Post.

The officer had to be transported to a local hospital for treatment. His identity was not yet known.

It’s unclear if the sergeant will face discipline for his actions.

The NYPD did not confirm or deny the details in the Post report and said in an email only that "the incident is under internal review."

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
City
Flushing, NY
County
Queens, NY
State
New York State
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Staff Sergeant#The New York Post#Google Street View
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy