NBA

Joel Embiid Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocol

By Justin Grasso
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been affected by several players dealing with setbacks related to COVID-19. Sixers center Joel Embiid becomes the latest player to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Embiid was already on pace to miss...

www.yardbarker.com

ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (rest) entering league health protocols

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (rest) has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic. The 76ers were already giving Embiid the night off Monday versus the New York Knicks for rest, but now it looks like he will also miss at least Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Embiid will need to either quarantine for ten days or return two negative PCR tests 24 hours apart in order to get cleared. Andre Drummond will fill in as the 76ers' starting center in the meantime. Tobias Harris (protocols) remains sidelined, leaving plenty of usage available on offense.
NBA
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond starting in 76ers' Monday lineup for inactive Joel Embiid (health protocols)

Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond is starting in Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Drummond will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was recently placed in health protocols. In a matchup against a slow Knicks' team playing with a 98.3 pace, our models project Drummond to score 40.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,500.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving gets bad news about potential return to Nets

The brief glimmer of hope for Kyrie Irving to return to the court for the Brooklyn Nets this season seems to be fading away. New York City mayor-elect Eric Adams appeared Friday on CNN and was asked specifically about Irving, who remains ineligible to play due to the city’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA

