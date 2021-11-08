CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers star Joel Embiid could miss 10-plus days due to COVID-19 protocols

By Matt Johnson
Yardbarker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Philadelphia 76ers planned to be without All-Star center Joel Embiid for Monday’s game against the New York Knicks to rest his knee on the first game of a back-to-back. Now, the 76ers must prepare for life without Embiid for multiple games. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Monday that...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is struggling with COVID-19

Noah Levick: Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid is “not doing great, he’s struggling with it. Similar to Tobias.” Rivers says Sixers having four players in health and safety protocols is “clearly a concern.”. Source: Twitter @NoahLevick. What’s the buzz on Twitter?. Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann. Niang is 5 of his last 20...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
SportsGrid

Joel Embiid Enters Health and Safety Protocols

Https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1457758305774968835. The 76ers have been one of the best teams in basketball this season. They’ve jumped out to an 8-2 record, and they’re currently on a six-game winning streak. That said, the season hasn’t been without hardships. Ben Simmons remains away from the team, and there’s currently no timetable for his return.
NBA
bostonnews.net

Joel Embiid likely back as 76ers square off with Bulls

Ben Simmons has been sidelined for the first seven games while dealing with personal issues and Joel Embiid missed Monday's 10-point victory over the Portland Trail Blazers to rest his balky right knee. While Simmons remains sidelined amid reported rising tensions, Embiid is expected to return tothe lineup Wednesday when...
NBA
Yardbarker

76ers' Joel Embiid Set to Make Return vs. Bulls on Wednesday

Ever since the opening minutes of the 2021-2022 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been dealing with a sore knee. After making contact with another player during the season-opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, Embiid found himself questionable for quite a few games moving forward. Leading up to...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Andre Drummond
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid starting Wednesday, Andre Drummond back to 76ers bench

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is starting on Wednesday against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid is back in action after sitting out Monday with a sore knee. Andre Drummond is returning to the second unit after making a spot-start. Tobias Harris (protocols) remains out, so look for Embiid to continue to carry the offense even more than usual.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Report: 76ers' Tobias Harris Expected to Miss 'Several' Games Due to Safety Protocols

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is expected to miss "several" games due to health and safety protocols, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. ESPN's Tim Bontemps previously reported Harris would miss Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which leaves Philadelphia very shorthanded. The Sixers were already set to be without star center Joel Embiid, who is resting. Furkan Korkmaz will start in Harris' place.
NBA
phl17.com

Joel Embiid to miss several games after testing positive for COVID-19

Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia 76ers’ Joel Embiid tests positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss several games, according to ESPN’s Adrain Wojnarowski. Embiid returned a positive test for COVID-19 on Monday morning and now will enter NBA’s health and safety protocols. Forward Tobias Harris also tested positive for COVID-19 on...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Joel Embiid Sidelined with COVID-19

The already hobbled Philadelphia 76ers have lost their best player. Philly big man Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and now will be sidelined for several games. Per the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Embiid will have to sit for 10 games, which could have him miss the next five games. Tobias Harris, Matissee Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe were already sidelined for the team with COVID-19.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Knicks#Athletic#Charania#Sixers
BBC

Joel Embiid: Cameroon basketball star 'struggling' with Covid

Cameroonian basketball star Joel Embiid is struggling after testing positive for Covid-19, according to Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers. The 27-year-old was set to be rested for Monday's 103-96 loss to the New York Knicks but is now likely to miss more games in line with the NBA's health and safety protocols.
NBA
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (rest) not listed on 76ers' Wednesday injury report

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is set to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. The 76ers elected to give Embiid Monday's game off for rest purposes as he deals with a sore left knee. That day off seems to have done the trick, as Embiid is not listed on the team's injury report for Wednesday night. Should the star center play as expected, Andre Drummond would likely revert to a role off the bench with the second unit.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Health
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Public Health
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
hotnewhiphop.com

Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy