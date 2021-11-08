CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How to visit an inmate in-person

By Sarah Reyes
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11wMbn_0cqQouL700

Starting November 15, 2021, The Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) will resume in-person visits for fully vaccinated inmates at its facilities. Forty-eight hours of notice will be required to allow for the facilitation of the visit. The visitation-scheduling platform will be open virtually beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021, to allow visitors to schedule visits on the inmate’s scheduled visiting day.

PDP will continue its mitigation strategy to reduce the risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19 within its facilities by limiting visitation approval to one adult and one child, age 11 to 17, to ensure social distancing. Approval of children 10 and under will be revisited as the implementation of vaccination is rolled out.

Visiting a PDP facility

Visitors will be required to arrive at the facility no more than ten minutes before the scheduled visit. Visitors will be required to agree to a temperature screening. If their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, visitors will be informed that they are not permitted to enter the facilities, and will need to reschedule their visit. All visitors are required to wear masks during the entire visit.

Visitors are encouraged to review the following information in advance of the scheduled visit:

  • Walk-ins are not permitted.
  • Visits will be one hour per week.
  • Visits will be rotated to ensure equitable visitation for vaccinated inmates and to ensure no particular inmate is scheduled for all available visitation slots.

Please see the below schedule and visit capacity for each facility.

ASD/MOD 3 Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 6

Saturday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

CFCF Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 12

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 12

Monday thru Friday 3:00pm to 4:00pm Visit Capacity 12

DC Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 6

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

PICC Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

RCF Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Youthful Offenders Saturday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Who may visit an inmate

Friends and family members may visit incarcerated people.

As stated above, in order to preserve social distancing, no more than one adult and one child, between the age of 11 and 17, will be permitted to visit at any time. If visiting with a child between the ages of 11 and 17, the adult must provide proof of custody or a birth certificate. Children may not visit during school hours.

You may not visit someone in jail or prison at a PDP facility if you:

  • Are on probation, parole, or conditional release including furlough and work release.
  • Were incarcerated in any Philadelphia Department of Prisons facility in the last six months.
  • Are believed to have a potentially detrimental effect on the person you are visiting, or pose a security threat to the facility.
  • Have had your visiting privileges suspended.

If you have been denied a visit because of one of the reasons above, you can request special permission from the facility’s warden.

Requirements

Visitors must follow a dress code. You may not wear:

  • Plain white t-shirts.
  • Clothing that closely resembles an inmate uniform (orange jumpsuits, blue scrub tops).
  • Hoodies or jackets with hoods.
  • Hot pants or short-shorts. (Bermuda shorts are permissible.)
  • Torn jeans.
  • Revealing clothing or see-through fabric anywhere on the torso.
  • Mini-skirts or dresses (must be within two inches of the knee).
  • Low-rise pants or skirts that reveal undergarments.
  • Clothing with offensive or provocative language.
  • Clothing with writing across the seat of pants or skirt.
  • Open toe shoes.
  • Jewelry.

Visitors must wear:

  • Shirts with sleeves.
  • Underwear.
  • A cloth and surgical mask.

If you’re wearing leggings or stretch pants, your top must cover your hips when you raise your arms above your head.

Where and when

People who are incarcerated have assigned visiting days. The day is determined by the first letter of their last name. Use the table below to determine the visiting day of an inmate.

First letter of last name Visiting day

A–C Monday

D–H Tuesday

I–M Wednesday

N–S Thursday

T–Z

Friday

Saturday* Only for designated facility populations

Holiday visits are only allowed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

What to expect when you arrive

  1. When you arrive, you must show government identification. An officer will ask for the name and inmate number of the person you are visiting. You will be asked to lower your mask to check your identity against your identification.
  2. After an officer checks your ID, you will wait in a visiting area. In the visiting area, you can store your belongings in a locker. You must have quarters for the lockers. There is no change machine in the waiting room. You are encouraged to bring only what you need.
  3. If you are visiting someone in Riverside Correctional Facility, facility staff will take you to the facility at this point.
  4. An officer will then search each visitor in a private room. They may ask you to loosen undergarments to perform the search. You also need to go through a metal detector. If you feel that a search was improper, ask to speak to a supervisor or contact the Office of Community Justice Outreach (CJO) at (215) 685-8909 or (215) 685-7288.
  5. It may take time for the person you are visiting to get to the visiting room. If the person you are visiting does not want to see you, you will not be allowed to visit them. The PDP will not force anyone to meet a visitor if they do not want to receive the visit.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Ezra Blount, 9-year-old injured at Astroworld, dies

Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who suffered brain trauma in the crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival in Houston last week, has died, lawyers for his family said. Ezra was put into a medically induced coma in an attempt to save his life after he suffered brain, kidney and liver trauma as a result of what some witnesses described as a "crush" of music fans at the Nov. 5 event, which has now claimed 10 lives.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

1 dead, 1 injured in Liverpool car explosion

One person is dead and another injured after authorities say a car exploded outside a women's hospital in Liverpool, England. The situation unfolded after a taxi pulled in front of the hospital just before 11 a.m. Sunday morning, Merseyside Police said in a statement. Authorities urged the public to remain calm but vigilant as they investigate the source of the explosion.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
Philadelphia, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
The Associated Press

Signs abounded that deadly Ecuador prison attack was coming

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador (AP) — The signs that an attack was imminent inside the largest prison in Ecuador’s coastal city of Guayaquil could not have been clearer. There had been talk among inmates of the Litoral Penitentiary for days that a group was going to attack another. Then, early Friday morning, police arrested three men trying to smuggle two rifles, five handguns, three grenades, sticks of dynamite and hundreds of rounds of ammunition into the lockup.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Gadhafi’s son announces candidacy for president of Libya

CAIRO (AP) — The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country’s presidential election next month, Libya’s election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to the 2011...
WORLD
NBC News

Japan’s ex-princess Mako and new husband depart for life in U.S.

TOKYO — Japan’s ex-princess Mako, the emperor’s niece, departed the country with her new husband on Sunday to start a new life in the United States. Known as Mako Komuro after giving up her royal title to marry college sweetheart Kei Komuro last month, the former royal and her husband, both 30, walked past waiting journalists at Tokyo’s Haneda International Airport before boarding an ANA flight for New York.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pdp#Visitors#Walk Ins#Asd Mod
The Hill

'SNL' knocks Cruz for labeling Big Bird vaccine tweet 'propaganda'

“Saturday Night Live” knocked Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) during the sketch comedy show’s latest episode for labeling a tweet by Big Bird about vaccines as “propaganda.”. The show opened with an episode of “Ted Cruz Street,” a parody of the children’s show “Sesame Street,” which, according to “SNL,” aired on “Newsmax Kids.”
NFL
newsnationnow.com

Biden adviser points to spending package as solution to inflation

(The Hill) — National Economic Council Director Brian Deese on Sunday pointed to the Democrats’ social spending package as a solution to rising inflation in the U.S. Asked by co-host Jake Tapper on CNN’s “State of the Union” how the White House plans to address inflation, Deese touted the party’s social spending package as a way to lower costs for Americans across the nation.
BUSINESS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

160
Followers
711
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy