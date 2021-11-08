How to visit an inmate in-person

Starting November 15, 2021, The Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) will resume in-person visits for fully vaccinated inmates at its facilities. Forty-eight hours of notice will be required to allow for the facilitation of the visit. The visitation-scheduling platform will be open virtually beginning on Friday, November 12, 2021, to allow visitors to schedule visits on the inmate’s scheduled visiting day.

PDP will continue its mitigation strategy to reduce the risk of introduction and transmission of COVID-19 within its facilities by limiting visitation approval to one adult and one child, age 11 to 17, to ensure social distancing. Approval of children 10 and under will be revisited as the implementation of vaccination is rolled out.

Visiting a PDP facility

Visitors will be required to arrive at the facility no more than ten minutes before the scheduled visit. Visitors will be required to agree to a temperature screening. If their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, visitors will be informed that they are not permitted to enter the facilities, and will need to reschedule their visit. All visitors are required to wear masks during the entire visit.

Visitors are encouraged to review the following information in advance of the scheduled visit:

Walk-ins are not permitted.

Visits will be one hour per week.

Visits will be rotated to ensure equitable visitation for vaccinated inmates and to ensure no particular inmate is scheduled for all available visitation slots.

Please see the below schedule and visit capacity for each facility.

ASD/MOD 3 Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 6

Saturday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

CFCF Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 12

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 12

Monday thru Friday 3:00pm to 4:00pm Visit Capacity 12

DC Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 6

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 6

PICC Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

RCF Monday thru Friday 9 to 10 a.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 1 to 2 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Monday thru Friday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Youthful Offenders Saturday 3 to 4 p.m. Visit Capacity 10

Who may visit an inmate

Friends and family members may visit incarcerated people.

As stated above, in order to preserve social distancing, no more than one adult and one child, between the age of 11 and 17, will be permitted to visit at any time. If visiting with a child between the ages of 11 and 17, the adult must provide proof of custody or a birth certificate. Children may not visit during school hours.

You may not visit someone in jail or prison at a PDP facility if you:

Are on probation, parole, or conditional release including furlough and work release.

Were incarcerated in any Philadelphia Department of Prisons facility in the last six months.

Are believed to have a potentially detrimental effect on the person you are visiting, or pose a security threat to the facility.

Have had your visiting privileges suspended.

If you have been denied a visit because of one of the reasons above, you can request special permission from the facility’s warden.

Requirements

Visitors must follow a dress code. You may not wear:

Plain white t-shirts.

Clothing that closely resembles an inmate uniform (orange jumpsuits, blue scrub tops).

Hoodies or jackets with hoods.

Hot pants or short-shorts. (Bermuda shorts are permissible.)

Torn jeans.

Revealing clothing or see-through fabric anywhere on the torso.

Mini-skirts or dresses (must be within two inches of the knee).

Low-rise pants or skirts that reveal undergarments.

Clothing with offensive or provocative language.

Clothing with writing across the seat of pants or skirt.

Open toe shoes.

Jewelry.

Visitors must wear:

Shirts with sleeves.

Underwear.

A cloth and surgical mask.

If you’re wearing leggings or stretch pants, your top must cover your hips when you raise your arms above your head.

Where and when

People who are incarcerated have assigned visiting days. The day is determined by the first letter of their last name. Use the table below to determine the visiting day of an inmate.

First letter of last name Visiting day

A–C Monday

D–H Tuesday

I–M Wednesday

N–S Thursday

T–Z

Friday

Saturday* Only for designated facility populations

Holiday visits are only allowed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

What to expect when you arrive