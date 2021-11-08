CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 6 days ago
A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...

Idaho Infant Died of COVID-19 in October

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
Toxic Algal Blooms Still Present at Magic and Salmon Falls Reservoirs

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Tests at two Magic Valley reservoirs have come back positive for toxic levels of algal blooms that have been present since the summer months. The South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) issued a notice on social media this week that said tests done by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality continue to show toxic levels of harmful algal blooms (HABs) at Magic Reservoir and Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir. Despite low water levels, there are reports of blooms near the docks at both bodies of water.
Rehoming Need For Magic Valley Pets On The Rise

I was surprised the other day when I checked the local Craigslist "free" section to see what Magic Valley residents were attempting to pass off before the holidays. I was specifically looking for items that people may need before winter officially hits on December 21, but what I discovered is that many in southern Idaho are trying to find new homes for their pets.
Panic Attack! Inflation in Idaho Higher than National Average

The inflation rate for Idaho and flyover country is far worse than the national average. Idaho is one of many states in the Intermountain West and the central United States that experienced an inflation rate of nearly 7.5 percent in October. The national average clocked in at a staggering 6.2 percent. You may have already noticed times are bad. Restaurant prices climbed by more than 5 percent in October and some staples of the diet have seen rapid spikes.
Twin Falls Idaho Faces the Crunch of a Worker Shortage

Where are we going to find workers? A pair of new restaurants are ready to open near the Twin Falls Visitor Center. They’ll need staff. On Monday I went to lunch at a restaurant on Pole Line Road. The place was packed and we had a 15-minute wait. My friend had been to another restaurant the night before and waited 40 minutes. Some of this is due to staffing shortages. A new restaurant is opening on the west side of Blue Lakes Boulevard, on the corner opposite Sizzler. The place had a large help wanted sign posted last week.
First Snow of the Season Covers Yellowstone in a Beautiful Blanket of White

Last week I wrote a story about Yellowstone National Park getting ready to close three of the main entrances and most of the roads to prepare for winter. Well, winter had other plans and came early which forced the park staff to close the roads a day earlier than expected. While that was probably a bummer for tourists looking to get in a last-minute trip to the beautiful park, the blanket of snow left covering the park is a nice trade-off.
Check Out 7 More Weird Idaho Laws That Still Exist

I love Idaho. I really do, but that doesn't mean I think Idaho is perfect. Just like I love my kids, and heaven knows they aren't perfect. They definitely have their oddities and flaws just like our great state. But despite the things we find strange, you can't deny the appeal of Idaho.
Boise County Man Died from Rabies After Contact with Bat

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
Idaho’s Mike Simpson Dressed as a Jail Inmate for Halloween

“He looks like he escaped a county jail,” was a comment from a studio guest. I just pulled up U.S. Representative Mike Simpson’s official website. He’s wearing some sort of polo and it does look a bit like the costumes worn by some fellow people you see in work detail along a southern Idaho highway. A few minutes later, I was joined by a guest who would like to replace Simpson in Idaho’s Second District. The latter guest told me Simpson wore something even more outrageous when recently addressing indigenous tribes.
Idaho Fish and Game: Cougars Seen in Twin Falls, Kimberly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Residents of Twin Falls and Kimberly have been reporting more sightings of mountain lions in their neighborhoods. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said it has gotten more reports of the cougars roaming residential neighborhoods in the two towns and that the big cats have killed livestock east of Twin Falls. People living in Kimberly told Idaho Fish and Game that cougars have been caught on security cameras around homes and neighborhoods.
41 Cats Headed to Idaho Found Trapped Inside a U-Haul Trailer

In early October, a family driving a U-Haul trailer from Georgia to Idaho was stopped by police who opened the trailer and found a horrific situation. Inside the closed and unventilated storage area were crates full of cats. The cat crates were stacked among the other household items that the family had packed in for their move. This was a potentially deadly situation for the animals.
