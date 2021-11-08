CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asian stock markets mixed after Wall St hits record again

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street...

investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Look Unstoppable After Earnings

Tesla is outperforming rivals during a pivotal moment. Alphabet's economic moat continues to get bigger. The profit potential of Airbnb's model is becoming clear. Earnings season wasn't so kind to tech stocks in the third quarter. There have been some major collapses in the last few weeks, like Peloton Interactive,...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian shares mixed as Japan says economy contracted in 3Q

Shares were mixed in Asia on Monday, with the specter of inflation weighing on sentiment. Shares rose in Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul but fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending. In annual terms,...
MARKETS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Two Stocks to Buy After Strong Earnings

EPAM is a multi-industry success and consults companies all around the world. Twilio's product allows for businesses to easily communicate with customers. The stock market's reaction to a company's earnings does not always reflect what's actually in the earnings report. In some cases, investors expected more and when the business doesn't deliver, they head for the exits. Other times, the reported earnings justify a stock's recent price movement and shares continue moving up and to the right.
STOCKS
Daily Herald

Asian shares advance after modest gains on Wall St

Shares were mostly higher in Asia on Friday after Wall Street benchmarks managed to close mostly higher. Stocks advanced in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney in early trading. Shanghai was flat. In China, a major Communist Party meeting ended Thursday with a resolution setting the stage for President Xi...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) rallied 4.01% to $340.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.00% to 15,860.96 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $43.44 short of its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Journalism
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) rallied 1.20% to $165.01 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. Johnson & Johnson closed $14.91 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) slipped 1.22% to $46.91 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.78 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for 7th session on inflation fears

Gold futures settled higher on Friday for their seventh straight session and second consecutive weekly gain. "Inflation is a very real fear, and the price of gold is reflecting this," said Adam Koos, president at Libertas Wealth Management Group. Still, gold prices may "fluctuate with headlines related to economic reports and the real threat of inflation" through the end of the year. December gold rose $4.60, or nearly 0.3%, to settle at $1,868.50 an ounce, the highest most-active contract finish since June 11, with prices up about 2.8% for the week, according to FactSet data.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Asian Stock Market: Trades mixed despite Japan’s stimulus news

Asian equities seesaw amid downbeat stock futures, US Treasury yields. Japan government agrees over $441 voucher to battle the pandemic-led economic woes. China’s NDRC held meeting with property developers and banks in Shenzhen amid debt woes. Tapering, rate hike concerns join Fed reshuffle chatters to weigh on the mood. Asian...
STOCKS
IBTimes

Asian Markets Struggle To Track Wall St Rally, Eyes On US Jobs

Asian markets were mixed Friday following the previous day's gains, with eyes on the release of key US jobs data later in the day, while investors are also assessing the outlook for central bank monetary policy in the face of surging inflation. Equities around the world enjoyed a healthy run-up...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
Reuters

Asia shares firm as upbeat China data bucks the bears

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares crept higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging assumptions the giant economy was locked into in a downturn although falling mainland house prices remained a nagging worry. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily...
BUSINESS
NBC Los Angeles

Gold Is Set to Rally the Coming Months, Two Experts Say. The Key Level They're Watching

Gold's hot streak is still in its early innings, say the managers behind two of the largest ETFs on the market backed by the precious metal. Bullion wrapped up its best week since May on Friday as investors bought it to hedge against rising inflation figures, the latest being the more than 30-year record spike in consumer prices. It has climbed 7.5% since its recent bottom in September and is now within 2% of breaking even on a year-to-date basis.
BUSINESS

