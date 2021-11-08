CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Braves release 2022 home game times

By Kaitlin Howell
 6 days ago

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Braves announced the home game times for the 2022 regular-season schedule. This schedule includes 69 home games, and all game times are subject to change.

The 2022 regular season begins on Friday, April 9, at 6:35 p.m. against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Southern Miss releases 2022 baseball schedule

Weekday home games will begin at 6:35 p.m., all Saturday games at 6:05 p.m., and Sunday games, besides September 4, will have a scheduled first pitch of 2:05 p.m.

The M-Braves will host a pair of Monday games featuring Fireworks in 2022. Fourth of July Fireworks return Monday, July 4, at 6:05 p.m. against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The M-Braves will host an 11:05 a.m. Education Day game on Wednesday, April 20, against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

Courtesy: M-Braves

To accommodate the earlier start time, the Tuesday, April 19 game will begin at 6:05 p.m.

“Needless to say, the M-Braves’ organization is looking forward to continuing the excitement created by our recent league title,” said Pete Laven, vice president and general manager of the Mississippi Braves. “Our 2022 promotional calendar will feature tributes to the 2021 Double-A South Champion M-Braves and great giveaways honoring World Champion Atlanta Braves members. We look forward to reuniting with our fans on Friday, April 9!”

No. 15 Ole Miss beats Liberty and former coach Freeze, 27-14

The M-Braves will see the Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels) for the first time in 2022. They play six games at Rocket City June 7-12 while hosting the Trash Pandas for six games at Trustmark Park from July 12-17.

Season tickets are now available for purchase by calling our Front Office at 888-BRAVES4. Single-game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale at a later date.

