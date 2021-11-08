CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US reopens borders, lifts travel restrictions

Daily Gate City
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. fully reopened its borders with Mexico and Canada on Monday and lifted restrictions on...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Daily Gate City

Iraqi Kurdish man stranded on EU border

Thousands of migrants remain trapped between Polish and Belarusian troops facing off on opposite sides of the European Union’s eastern border. (Nov. 12) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6150bc99485741feaff329d38bcb63ae.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Gate City

UN diplomats urge halt to crisis on Polish border

Members of the UN Security Council held urgent talks on Thursday on the escalating migrant crisis on the Poland-Belarus border. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/41d1f46a75da4486b4aa257bf03a814f.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Gate City

US and China pledge climate cooperation

The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agreed Wednesday to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/6caf697bf407468284eb4e8b82c202f5.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Gate City

South Korea Unveils Drone Airport Shuttle

At a Seoul airport, South Korea's transportation ministry demonstrated its future-generation flying urban transportation system. (Nov. 11) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4ac5aa8a2d744d668992c3e6ffd531e1.
ASIA
kusi.com

US–Mexico Border to reopen for nonessential travel Nov. 8

SAN YSIDRO BORDER (KUSI) – For the first time in almost two years, the international border between San Diego and Mexico will be opened once again for nonessential travel on Nov. 8. This is a huge development for the business community and is just in time for the holidays. But...
SAN DIEGO, CA
AFP

Cambodia re-opens to fully vaccinated travellers

Cambodia has announced that fully vaccinated foreign travellers can visit the kingdom without quarantine from Monday, giving a boost to the Covid-hobbled tourism industry. Travel restrictions imposed to tackle the pandemic put the brakes on Cambodia's burgeoning tourism industry -- revenue plummeted to $1 billion last year, down from nearly $5 billion in 2019, when the country attracted 6.6 million visitors. Prime Minister Hun Sen made an unexpected announcement on Sunday night that all fully vaccinated international travellers, tourists and businesspeople could visit the whole of Cambodia freely without quarantine from Monday. The decision overrode the previous reopening plan, under which popular beach spots Sihanoukville and the island of Koh Rong, as well as Dara Sakor -- a Chinese-developed resort zone -- were set to welcome visitors from November 30.
WORLD
Daily Gate City

US presses Russia over troops along Ukraine border

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken tells his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that the U.S. commitment to Ukraine's security is "ironclad" and will not change. He says any Russian escalation would be viewed with grave concern. (Nov. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...
FOREIGN POLICY
realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Laid Out the Worst Case Scenario for the End of the Pandemic

When exactly will the pandemic be over? It's a question that has plagued us since cases first started piling up in March 2020, and now, 20 months later, we still don't have an exact answer. Certainly things have improved considerably. The Delta variant surge that brought numbers back to disastrous levels this summer appears to have subsided, and the approval of vaccines for children means that more and more people will soon be fully inoculated against COVID. Even with light at the end of the tunnel, however, some experts have cautioned that we're not out of the woods yet—and as White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently explained, there is a worst case scenario for how this pandemic ends.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Asia shares firm as upbeat China data bucks the bears

SYDNEY, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Asian shares crept higher on Monday as Chinese economic data surprised on the high side, challenging assumptions the giant economy was locked into in a downturn although falling mainland house prices remained a nagging worry. Annual growth in retail sales and industrial output both handily...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Top pain points between U.S. and China as Xi, Biden meet

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold an online meeting on Monday with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the most extensive leader-level talks between the two nations under the Biden administration. Officials on both sides have played down expectations for specific outcomes, amid an increasingly fractious relationship....
U.S. POLITICS

