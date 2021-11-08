CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Astronaut Crew Leaves ISS Bound For Earth

By AFP News
IBTimes
IBTimes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts left the International Space Station bound for Earth on Monday after spending six busy months aboard the orbital outpost. Since arriving on April 24, the crew of two Americans, a Frenchman and one Japanese astronaut conducted hundreds of experiments and helped upgrade the station's solar...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

SpaceNews.com

Crew-3 arrives at ISS

WASHINGTON — A Crew Dragon spacecraft docked with the International Space Station Nov. 11, less than 24 hours after its launch from Florida. The Crew Dragon spacecraft Endurance docked with the forward port of the Harmony module of the station at 6:32 p.m. Eastern. The spacecraft’s arrival to the station took place smoothly, with the docking taking place nearly 40 minutes ahead of schedule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
