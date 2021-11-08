Dune: Part 2 to Start Filming This Summer

“Dune”, by Frank Herbert, is a book that many considered unadaptable. Several attempts have been made — the most notable adaptation to this point (mostly for its troubled production) was David Lynch’s “Dune”, released in 1984. However, I can say with a fairly high degree of confidence, that this version of “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be the definitive film version of the acclaimed novel. This is only part one of the adaptation, as is explicitly shown in the opening title. It was incredibly enjoyable as part one of a series, but I believe it should have been better advertised to set proper expectations.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO