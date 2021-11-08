CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune: Part 2 to Start Filming This Summer

By Jordan Maison
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the green light given, and a release date set, things are in motion for Denis Villeneuve to begin filming the next Dune film this Summer. I know, it’s a bit silly to report on when a movie will begin filming at some point...

“Dune: Part Two” Already Moving Swiftly

Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” finally hit U.S. cinemas last week following a solid international run from late September. With nearly $300 million at the box-office, studios Legendary and Warner Bros. Pictures greenlit “Dune: Part Two” the other day which will shoot next year for a Fall 2023 release. Now in a...
The Casual Cinecast Has No Time to Die in Dune: Part One

This week Chris, Mike, and Justin review the Sci-Fi epic, Dune. However, before that, they get into a spoiler-free discussion on the last Daniel Craig Bond film, No Time to Die. Perhaps two of the biggest, most anticipated movies of 2021 get the spotlight in our latest episode of the...
Act 3 Podcast: "Dune: Part One" and Was "Jurassic Park 3" Actually Good?

This week the Act 3 the regular crew is back together again and ready to tackle one of the biggest films of the year. That's right, Steven and Chandler are talking about Denis Villeneuve's "Dune." Is this big screen adaptation of the classic sci-fi novel the next Star Wars? Tune in to see what they think! Other talking points include: Dune getting a sequel, what's next for Brendan Fraser, and is "Jurassic Park 3" the under-rated film we remember??
Denis Villeneuve
“Dune” film adaptation releases

“Dune”, by Frank Herbert, is a book that many considered unadaptable. Several attempts have been made — the most notable adaptation to this point (mostly for its troubled production) was David Lynch’s “Dune”, released in 1984. However, I can say with a fairly high degree of confidence, that this version of “Dune”, directed by Denis Villeneuve, will be the definitive film version of the acclaimed novel. This is only part one of the adaptation, as is explicitly shown in the opening title. It was incredibly enjoyable as part one of a series, but I believe it should have been better advertised to set proper expectations.
Mel Gibson to Star in Family Adventure Film ‘Boys of Summer’

Mel Gibson is set to star in the four-quadrant fantasy-adventure project, “Boys of Summer,” written by Cornelius Uliano and Bryan Schulz (“The Peanuts Movie”). Mason Thames (“The Black Phone”) will be starring opposite Gibson. David Henrie (“This is the Year,” “Wizards of Waverly Place”) will direct. “Historically, fairy tales used...
Fans Are Guessing Who'll Play Feyd-Rautha in Dune: Part Two

Dune fans are ready to go back to Arrakis, stat—but first, the sequel production has some casting to do. Now that Part Two of Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction epic has been greenlit, the director can set to the task of adapting the second half of Frank Herbert’s book, which contains a wide swath of characters that didn’t make the cut for Part One. Dune loyalists are eager to see their favorite characters make the jump to the big screen, but none are getting more buzz than Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, a major antagonist on whom the success of Part Two rests.
The Film Stage Show Ep. 449 – Dune

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan, Bill Graham, and Robyn Bahr discuss Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part One, now in theaters and on HBO Max. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming...
Movie Review: Herbert’s popular novel ‘Dune’ gets new film treatment

For years, reading and re-reading a dog-eared paperback copy of “Dune” was a badge of honor for many members of the Hippie generation, especially those prescient men and women utterly dedicated to the environment, boldly unafraid to warn about the dangers of technology and uncompromisingly curious about the magical properties of certain kinds of mushrooms.
Friday Film Review--"Dune"

This week’s film is “Dune [Part One]”, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac. For the uninitiated, “Dune” is based upon the 1965 best-selling and award-winning science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. The novel features an epic story about the politics of humanity, ecology, religion, and colonization. Set in the year 10191, the main plot revolves around the control of a desert planet called Arrakis, which is the sole source of a psychedelic powder simply called “spice” which fuels interstellar travel by bending space. As the only place to get spice, Arrakis becomes the central battlefield between warring planetary aristocrats. Complicating the fight for power over Arrakis is the fact that the planet is inhabited by giant worms and the Freman, a blue-eyed race of fierce desert warriors.
From novel to film: 'Dune' impresses with world-building and casting

Science fiction on the silver screen can be quite the challenge, but director Denis Villeneuve and cinematographer Greig Fraser have proven masterful filmmaking with “Dune.”. Assumptions about this movie being a simple cash-grab due to the big-name actors and a soundtrack by the notorrious Hans Zimmer couldn’t be further from...
Review: ‘Dune’ is a rewarding start to a story with potential

The arrival of “Dune,” starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, was a resounding success, pulling in over $40.1 million in the film’s opening weekend after its release to theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 22. This success has already led to the reveal of a sequel, which will be released in October 2023.
‘Dune: Part Two’ Will Begin Shooting on July 18th, 2022

It was just announced by Denis Villeneuve and his production team at a “Dune” DGA screening and q&a event in Los Angeles that Part Two of the eco-fi movie will begin filming on 07.18.21. Villeneuve also confirmed during the Q&A that he has no intentions of ever releasing an extended...
The Interstellar Saga Continues! Here's Everything We Know About the Upcoming Dune Part Two

Arguably the cinematic event of the year, Denis Villeneuve‘s massively scaled Dune finally arrived in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, following a high-profile delay in light of the pandemic. Early buzz was mostly very positive following the film’s Venice premiere in early September, and in the weeks leading up to its North American release, the epic performed well overseas.
