Dune: Part 2 to Start Filming This Summer

This week’s film is “Dune [Part One]”, starring Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, and Oscar Isaac. For the uninitiated, “Dune” is based upon the 1965 best-selling and award-winning science fiction novel by Frank Herbert. The novel features an epic story about the politics of humanity, ecology, religion, and colonization. Set in the year 10191, the main plot revolves around the control of a desert planet called Arrakis, which is the sole source of a psychedelic powder simply called “spice” which fuels interstellar travel by bending space. As the only place to get spice, Arrakis becomes the central battlefield between warring planetary aristocrats. Complicating the fight for power over Arrakis is the fact that the planet is inhabited by giant worms and the Freman, a blue-eyed race of fierce desert warriors.
