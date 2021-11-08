CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

State of Reform’s return to in-person events

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we get closer and closer to the 2022 Washington State of Reform Health Policy Conference I wanted to take a moment to explain our choice to return to in-person events. I don’t believe that we are putting people at risk. In fact, I think we are providing a unique benefit...

Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Washington physician assistant has medical license suspended after treating Covid patients with ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to also use the anti-parasite drug

A Washington state-based physician assistant (PA) has had his license suspended by a medical board for treating Covid patients with the anti-parasite drug ivermectin and 'harassing' hospitals to do likewise. Scott Miller of Washougal, Washington, had his medical license suspended by the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) over allegations that his...
HEALTH SERVICES
Billings Gazette

Federal health workers deploy to Billings Clinic to help with COVID surge

Billings Clinic is getting some help during the latest COVID surge with the arrival of two federal teams of 20 or so people who provide staffing help throughout the organization. On Friday, Nov. 5, an eight-person U.S. Public Health Service team of pharmacists arrived at Billings Clinic and have started...
BILLINGS, MT
Montrose Daily Press

State's mobile vaccine clinic returns to Montrose

Montrose Community Recreation Center, 16350 Woodgate Road, will host the state’s mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 5. 6 and 7. Friday hours are 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. — 4 p.m. Sunday hours are 11 a.m. — 4 p.m. Vaccines are...
MONTROSE, CO
stateofreform.com

Leaders navigate vaccine hesitancy and the impact of COVID-19 on Native Hawaiians

State leaders are having more conversations about reopening Hawaii as residents continue to get vaccinated, but others say more should be done to assess the pandemic’s physical, economic, and social impact on Native Hawaiians. Civil Beat held a virtual conversation with three panelists on Tuesday to foster dialogue around the issue.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

5 Things Washington: Rx affordability board, Topical Agenda, Committee Assembly Days

Just a few short months stand between us and the start of the 2022 legislative session on January 10. With that in mind, this edition of “5 Things We’re Watching” features three conversations with three state legislators on the policy we can expect to see in the upcoming session. We also have a look ahead to next week’s Committee Assembly Days, which will tee up the conversations that will be top of mind when lawmakers reconvene.
WASHINGTON STATE
stateofreform.com

VHHA highlights hospitalizations, ED visit trends impacted by COVID-19

In an effort to continue assessing the pandemic’s impact on Virginia’s hospitals, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association (VHHA) provided a data briefing on the latest hospitalization and emergency department (ED) trends. This month’s briefing is the agency’s third, following one in Oct. 2020 and another in April 2021. Get...
PUBLIC HEALTH
stateofreform.com

Q&A: MNA president discusses understaffing and the need for help from MHA and state

Jamie Brown, RN, is the president of the Michigan Nurses Association (MNA) and critical care nurse at Ascension Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. In this Q&A, Brown discusses Michigan nurses’ lack of adequate staffing, lack of help from hospitals, and the Safe Patient Care Act. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence...
HEALTH
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
Daily Gazette

State says ‘no’ to voting reforms, ‘yes’ to environmental right

ALBANY (AP) — New Yorkers approved a ballot measure adding the right to a clean environment to the state constitution but rejected other proposed amendments that could have made it easier to vote. The environmental measure was one of five statewide ballot questions before New York voters Tuesday. Supporters say...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
KULR8

RiverStone Health reports two additional COVID deaths

BILLINGS, Mont. - On Friday, the number of Yellowstone County residents who have died due to COVID related illness rose to 431. RiverStone Health reported the passing of two more residents:. A woman in her 50s died on Thursday at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated. A man in...
BILLINGS, MT

