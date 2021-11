HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you use Redstone Federal Credit Union, you should see if you were one of the customers who were affected by a fraud attack. The credit union put out a press release that said a “small percentage of Redstone’s members” were affected by a fraud attack. The release states the company was made aware of the attacks that used Google test charges last week. After they were aware, they immediately began working on mitigating and blocking the attacks.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO