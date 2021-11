Poteet was unable to pull off the upset as they fell to Columbus Tuesday night in Seguin. The Aggies lost in three sets (25-13, 25-15, 25-16) to their bi-district foe. Columbus entered the match ranked No. 23 in the TGCA Poll with a 33-8 overall record. In addition, they had won 17 of their last 18 matches heading into the playoffs. During the season, the Aggies picked up five straight wins and were able to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot. Poteet finished the season with a 11-28 overall record and 8-8 record in district. This wrapped up Head Coach Chloe Garza’s third season at the helm.

POTEET, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO