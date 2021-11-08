CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Gov. Laura Kelly announces 'Axe the Food Tax' plan to eliminate state sales tax on food

By Writers
High Plains Journal
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Laura Kelly announced that she will be introducing a bill in the Kansas Legislature to “Axe the Food Tax” and eliminate the state sales tax on food in Kansas. “I’m pleased to introduce a plan that will ‘Axe the Food Tax’ and end the state sales tax on food,” Gov....

www.hpj.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

Gov. Laura Kelly receives booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly’s office said she received her booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Friday. “The COVID-19 vaccine is free, safe, effective, and the best way to keep our communities protected from this virus,” Kelly said. “I wouldn’t ask any Kansan to do something I...
TOPEKA, KS
Iola Register

Don’t play politics with food sales tax

The two people most likely to face off in the 2022 Kansas gubernatorial race — Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican — have both called for cutting the state sales tax on food. If the intent really is about helping financially challenged Kansans, as it should be, then lawmakers should not play political games. They should not wait. They should put it on the agenda for January and get it done. We welcome both candidates, and their parties, to this issue. We’ve been calling for a cut in the Kansas food sales tax for years, with little success. Elections have a way of forcing politicians to focus on actual people. Eliminating the state’s 6.5% food sales tax is clearly the right thing to do. Taxing items essential for life and health is wrong.
ECONOMY
KAKE TV

Gov. Laura Kelly announces special session of the Kansas Legislature

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE)- Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday that she will use her constitutional power under Article 1, Section 5 of the Kansas Constitution to reconvene the Kansas Legislature for a special session on November 22, 2021. This action follows the Legislature filing a legislative petition consisting of signatures...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dinah Sykes
Person
Laura Kelly
High Plains Journal

House OKs infrastructure bill; ethanol supporters upset with EPA

Many eyes have been on Washington as Congress passed a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. Concerns also have been expressed over renewable fuels and what policies should be as one entity is poised to sue if necessary to make sure the ethanol pipeline continues. The infrastructure bill had been held...
AGRICULTURE
KRQE News 13

Gov. announces improvement plans for state veterans’ home

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced plans to build new facilities for aging veterans. The governor says she will seek $59 million in capital outlay funds to improve the veteran’s home in Truth or Consequences. As KRQE News 13 previously reported, the current building is outdated and inadequate with small rooms, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Insecurity#Food Drink#The Kansas Legislature#Kansans#Commerce#Senate#Democratic
wichitaliberty.org

Kansas food sales tax cut proposed

In Kansas, the leading candidates for governor have proposed reducing or eliminating the sales tax on food. Kansas has high sales tax on food, being among the few states that tax food at the same rate as other goods and services. Who would benefit from this proposed cut?. In 2014,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Austin: Food sales tax cut should be start of larger discussion

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Republican candidate for Kansas State Treasurer and economist Michael Austin is pleased to see both parties supporting tax cuts on food, but the discussion shouldn't end there. "I love seeing bipartisan efforts to lower taxes," Austin said. "Kansas has a history with tax cuts. Largely, it hasn't...
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas Republicans claim they want to cut the food sales tax. So why haven’t they?

Kansas Republicans pledging to cut the state sales tax on groceries are like O.J. Simpson pledging to find the real killer of Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman. The former football titan, who was tried but found not guilty in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend, notoriously promised to track down whoever actually committed […] The post Kansas Republicans claim they want to cut the food sales tax. So why haven’t they? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
kfdi.com

Sedgwick County looking at impact of proposal to end the food sales tax

Sedgwick County Commissioners had a brief discussion at their regular meeting Wednesday on the impact of a proposed elimination of the food sales tax in Kansas. Commissioner Jim Howell said he favors tax cuts, but he wants to know what the financial impact will be on the county’s budget. The county’s Chief Financial Officer, Lindsay Poe-Rousseau, said legislative research has indicated that there would have been a $4 million loss to the county in 2020 and a $4.3 million loss for this year.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
1350kman.com

Local lawmakers weigh in on governor’s proposal to end sales tax on food

Manhattan area elected officials are weighing in on anticipated legislation to eliminate or reduce the state sales tax on food. Wamego 51st District Rep. Ron Highland says Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s announcement Monday that she’ll introduce legislation in the upcoming session, was more about scoring political points. 67th District Rep....
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Leavenworth family takes Governor Kelly on grocery shopping trip to discuss new food tax plan

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly joined a Leavenworth mother during her grocery trip to discuss what the new “Axe the Food Tax” plan means for her family. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said on Wednesday, Nov. 10, she went shopping with Leavenworth-area mother Susie Werth and her 10-year-old daughter, Lucy, to discuss what the new “Axe the Food Tax” plan would mean for her family.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
hiawathaworldonline.com

Kansas governor plans to ‘axe’ sales tax on food

TOPEKA – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says she plans to introduce legislation in January to exempt food from the state sales tax, joining Attorney General Derek Schmidt in urging GOP leaders to take action on the issue. Kelly, a Democrat running for re-election, said her plan will “axe” the sales...
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy