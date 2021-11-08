Gov. Laura Kelly announces 'Axe the Food Tax' plan to eliminate state sales tax on food

The two people most likely to face off in the 2022 Kansas gubernatorial race — Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican — have both called for cutting the state sales tax on food. If the intent really is about helping financially challenged Kansans, as it should be, then lawmakers should not play political games. They should not wait. They should put it on the agenda for January and get it done. We welcome both candidates, and their parties, to this issue. We’ve been calling for a cut in the Kansas food sales tax for years, with little success. Elections have a way of forcing politicians to focus on actual people. Eliminating the state’s 6.5% food sales tax is clearly the right thing to do. Taxing items essential for life and health is wrong.

