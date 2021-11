OAK BROOK, IL — TreeHouse Foods, Inc. announced Nov. 8 that its board of directors has approved a plan to explore strategic alternatives, including a possible sale of the company or a transaction to allow the company to focus on its higher-growth Snacking and Beverages business by divesting a significant portion of its Meal Prep business. The determination follows the company's ongoing, board-led strategic review which began earlier this year. TreeHouse has retained Evercore as its financial advisor and Sidley Austin LLP and Gibson Dunn as its legal counsel to assist with the exploration of alternatives.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO