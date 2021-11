After his appointment as Newcastle's new manager, those who know Eddie Howe best tell Sky Sports why he could end up being the perfect man for the job. Howe's arrival, following breakdowns in talks with Villarreal boss Unai Emery and ex-Roma head coach Paulo Fonseca, has not been met with universal acclaim across the footballing world. His doomed final season as Bournemouth manager lingers as the prevailing memory for some having joined a team for whom relegation, despite their current predicament, is unthinkable.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO