An attorney for Ahmaud Arbery’s family has vowed to “bring 100” Black pastors to the court where three white men are on trial for his murder after one of the defence attorneys said he didn’t want “any more Black pastors coming in here”.Prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who is representing the family of the Black jogger, said it “is not illegal” for Black pastors to come to support the Arbery family and promised to bring more religious leaders of colour to the courtroom in protest."The parents of Ahmaud Arbery suffered the unspeakable loss of their son, who was...

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO