Report: Jaguars to sign former Colts RB Jordan Wilkins to practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Former Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins had a work out with the Jacksonville Jaguars and is expected to sign to their practice squad, per Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus.

It’s probably more coincidence than anything that the Jaguars are signing Wilkins during the week that the two teams are set to play in Week 10. Regardless, Wilkins seems to have a new home after being waived by the Colts two weeks ago.

A fifth-round pick in 2018, Wilkins was a solid depth player for the Colts during his time in Indy. In 49 career games (four starts), Wilkins took 195 carries for 951 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while adding 35 receptions for 233 receiving yards.

The Colts have moved forward with Jonathan Taylor turning into arguably the best running back in the league and being complemented with the versatile Nyheim Hines.

Wilkins will be joining a backfield that consists of James Robinson and Carlos Hyde in Jacksonville.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts protect 3 practice squad players in Week 10

The Indianapolis Colts protected three practice squad players ahead of the Week 10 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per the league’s transaction wire. The three players the Colts protected in Week 10 include safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback Darqueze Dennard and quarterback Brett Hundley. Given the injuries at the safety position,...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Colts' 23-17 win over Jaguars

It wasn’t easy, but the Indianapolis Colts have climbed out of the 0-3 hole they started the year in and have got themselves to a 5-5 record. They barely escaped their division rival’s attempted comeback after making it look like they were going to coast to a victory in the first quarter.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

