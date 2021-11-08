CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kayak

How to Kayak in Rapids

blueridgeoutdoors
blueridgeoutdoors
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few better ways to spend time in the great outdoors than cruising down whitewater rapids in your kayak. However, whitewater kayaking is also a risky sport, requiring a high level of skill and expertise to manage risk on the river. Out of all the things that you need to...

www.blueridgeoutdoors.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houghton Lake Resorter

KAYAK KEEPER

KAYAK KEEPER While many sportsmen are hunting birds or deer this time of year, Dan Larmore of St. Helen caught this 20-inch largemouth bass Oct. 15 on the East Bay of Houghton Lake. The fish weighed 3...
HOUGHTON LAKE, MI
Outdoor Life

How to Catch Big Musky From a Kayak

Catching musky is hard. They’re evasive fish that can be difficult to find, so trying to hook into one from kayak—which has limited range—probably seems impossible to most anglers. But I prefer to fish this way, rather than from a bass boat, even though an outboard would give me the ability to hit more spots on a given day than paddling a kayak.
HOBBIES
Only In Hawaii

The Best Kayaking River In Hawaii Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

If you’re thinking about kayaking in Hawaii, you’re probably envisioning ocean waters, secluded coves, and plenty of sea life. But there’s a gorgeous, winding river in the heart of Kauai that needs to be explored by kayak! If you’re one for a little bit of adventure, and you’d like to see everything that Hawaii offers, then rent a kayak and head on out on this gentle kayaking journey.
HAWAII STATE
Cadillac News

Last kayak on the lake

Labor Day weekend, the exodus from Lake Mitchell begins as pontoon boats, wave runners, jet skis, speedboats and bass boats swing by my home on their way to the boat landing in Little Cove. By October, other than the random fishing boat or the occasional duck hunting outfit lurking among the reeds at dawn, my canoe or kayak is the only boat on the lake.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Kayakers#Water Level#The Basics Safety Notes#Awa
gearjunkie.com

Nothernmost Shore: Discover Lake Superior’s ‘Magic Spots’ by Sea Kayak

Sea kayaks are no misnomer for navigating the waters of Lake Superior. And you’ll need one to reach some of the ‘magic spots’ around Copper Harbor, Mich. Sea kayaks are the best way to explore the world’s largest freshwater lake around Michigan’s Keweenaw Peninsula. The loop around the peninsula contrasts rocky shore bluffs and remote nature preserves with small-town harbors offering refuge from rough waters and a chance to rest tired arms.
TRAVEL
mountaintimes.info

Pumpkin-kayaker paddles Otter Creek

Middlebury photographer Josh Hummel teamed up with pumpkin grower Ethan Nelson of Brandon and giant pumpkin-growing support specialist Jenna Baird from Baird Farm in Chittenden to create an unusual nautical opportunity for Dane VanNosdeln, a Charlotte resident who teaches fifth grade at Bristol Elementary School. On Sept. 26 they hollowed...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kayak
Door County Pulse

Kayaker Paddles for Island Unification

Adventurer plans trek to promote Grand Traverse Islands National Lakeshore. Patrick O’Connell has begun paddling toward a dream. The Sturgeon Bay resident and Peninsula Kayak Company guide wants to island-hop in his kayak from Door County to the Garden Peninsula in the Traverse City, Michigan, area. His ultimate goal is to revive interest in a Wisconsin-Michigan state park or national lakeshore starting with islands at the tip of the Door peninsula.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
suunews.net

From Kayaks to Confidence: SUU Outdoors’ Kayaking Trip in Black Canyon

Approximately 40 miles southeast from the dizzying lights and commotion of Las Vegas, the magnificent waters of the Colorado River feed into Lake Mead and shoot out beneath the Hoover Dam, parting a stark landscape of rugged, desert crags cutting into the sky. The glistening emerald waters of the Colorado—the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
knopnews2.com

Kayak Big Mac at Lake Ogallala

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The seventh annual Kayak Big Mac was held at Lake Ogallala Saturday morning. The event is put on by The Ogallala Rotary Club. The event was moved from Lake McConaughy due to issues with the shoreline. Around 70 participants signed up to row their boats...
OGALLALA, NE
ocala-news.com

Kayak and Koffee event returns to Silver Springs on Saturday

Marion County Parks and Recreation is hosting their first Kayak and Koffee run of the fall season on Saturday, November 13. The event begins at 8 a.m. with scenic kayaking from Silver Springs to Ray Wayside Park. After the kayak outing, light refreshments will be served. The parks and recreation...
MARION COUNTY, FL
fishgame.com

HAVE A KAYAK CHRISTMAS – November/December 2021

10 Great Ideas for Kayak Accessories This Holiday Season. MAYBE YOUR LOVED ONE owns a kayak or maybe you have one of your own — either way, the holidays are a prime opportunity for gift-giving and gift-getting that could make that kayak even better. Although many of today’s kayaks come...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
blueridgeoutdoors

To the Ones Who Came Before

Reflecting on the increased opportunities and access to the outdoors. “I wish I was 20 years younger because I might like to try some of the things you write about.” It’s the kind of comment that stops me in my tracks. My words catch in the back of my throat, and a breathlessness steals away any response I might have formed.
HOBBIES
Gloucester Daily Times

Sight-impaired paddler given new double kayak

With a new double kayak from the community, a local nature enthusiast can paddle the waters once again. After Newburyport-based kayaker Matthew MacKenzie of River Rock Excursions raised the money to replace Chris Leghorn’s double kayak that had disappeared earlier this year, Leghorn is back doing her favorite activity. “Matt...
NEWBURYPORT, MA
blueridgeoutdoors

The Adventure Cleanse

When big satisfaction comes from quick, backyard escapes. I’m not gonna lie to you and say the river I’m paddling is pretty. There are glimpses of pretty—a pasture coming down to the bank with a black cow way off in the corner. The occasional rock outcropping rising from the water’s edge. But mostly it’s just sad. A recent tropical storm has uprooted trees and deposited big pieces of trash, like car doors and full-sized dumpsters, along the banks. Then you have all of the industrial bones that the river cruises through—highway underpasses, sewage pipes…I stood between a discarded shopping cart and stained mattress to scout one rapid. So, we’re not talking about a Wild and Scenic River here. More like Urban and Unattractive.
LIFESTYLE
One Writer

Snow this Winter for North Carolina?

The old folks say to watch the acorns and other wildlife predictors...here are some predictions for this year’s winter snowfall in North Carolina. Snow in North CarolinaFree for commercial use, Pixabay.
blueridgeoutdoors

Hike Your Way Through Lake Hartwell

It’s that time of year when the leaves are changing, the worst heat is behind us, and the bright sky sparkles on a clear fall day. Nature calls you to come take a walk—to commune and behold the breathtaking beauty that abounds in this slice of South Carolina known as Lake Hartwell Country. The northwest corner of our state offers hundreds of miles of hiking options, so lace up your boots and explore!
TRAVEL
blueridgeoutdoors

blueridgeoutdoors

Charlottesville, VA
322
Followers
566
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Blue Ridge Outdoors is your guide to fly fishing in the Southeast, moutain biking in the Blue Ridge and adventure travel from the Highlands to the Piedmont.

 https://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy