AngloGold posts 8% rise in cash flows for third quarter

After a grueling 18 months of pandemic, Live Nation Entertainment posted a strong third quarter of 2021, with the return of festival concerts helping to drive “all our business segments to positive operating income and adjusted operating income for the first time in two years,” according to the report, with a company-wide operating income and AOI of $137 million and $306 million, respectively.
The report notes that its results are driven “primarily” by the U.S. and the U.K., as other territories have been slower to return, and that 17 million fans attended Live Nation shows during the quarter, with festivals providing...
