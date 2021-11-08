CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls Announce Legislative Agenda in Partnership with Gov. Ron DeSantis to Keep Florida Free

House and Senate bills reject one-size-fits-all federal mandates,. protect people, parents and businesses from big government overreach. Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson (R-Trilby) and House Speaker Chris Sprowls (R-Palm Harbor) today, joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, announced the joint “Keep Florida Free” legislative agenda that their respective chambers will pursue...

