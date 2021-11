Otso Gold (TSXV: OTSO) has restarted production and completed the first gold pour at its namesake mine operation located near the town of Raahe in central Finland. The restart of production and the gold pour is the culmination of the completion of all the preparatory works and the hiring and training of over 140 full-time staff now on site with a further 128 contractors retained to provide permanent services to the mine, the company said in a news release.

