Twin Falls, ID

Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
 6 days ago
A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...

