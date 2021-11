Warning: As the headline suggests, the article below reveals which character dies in Thursday’s Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy crossover. Now that we know the identity of the Station 19/Grey’s Anatomy character for whom Thursday’s crossover episodes would be the last, we kinda want to go back to when we were still in the dark. Why? Because the casualty turned out to be Station 19 regular Okieriete Onaodowan’s indefatigably lovable Dean Miller. In “Things We Lost in the Fire” (recapped here), the first-responder was critically injured in an explosion while evacuating civilians from a block rocked by a burst gas line. By the time...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO