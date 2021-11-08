CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Blacklist season 9: Should we see Panabaker again soon?

cartermatt.com
 6 days ago

We’re only three episodes into The Blacklist season 9 at the moment and because of that, we’re not sure that a singular Big Bad has emerged. With that being said, though, we’ve certainly seen our fair share of evil-doers and also potential adversaries for the team to contend with....

cartermatt.com

TVOvermind

Whatever Happened to The Cast Of “The Middle?”

The Middle, upon its 2009 debut, was as relatable as any television show can be, due to its representation of a regular middle-class family. Whether Frankie Heck ( Patricia Heaton) was going to Brick’s ( Atticus Shaffer) school when she was mid-work, Sue Heck ( Eden Sher) was trying to be more visible at school, or Brick was living in his tiny little world, the struggling family from Jasper, Indiana, made good television, enough to secure a solid nine-season run. Upon its farewell leg, Heaton said of their time at the show: “ We are together all the time. We know everybody’s everything about each other’s lives. Everybody has moved on and done things; people getting married, crew, and writers alike. So, I think the last table read we do is going to be difficult.” Even for such a tight-knit group of people, the end did come, and it’s been a few years. Here’s what the cast has been up to since:
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 spoilers: Robert Vesco returning!

We’ve got great news for everyone who wasn’t excited enough about The Blacklist season 9 episode 3 airing on NBC this Thursday: Robert Vesco is back!. For a little while now, it has been clear that a former Blacklister would take center stage in the upcoming “The SPK.” This one just so happens to have a lengthy history with Raymond Reddington. In addition to being a notable criminal (he’s in the top 10 on the Blacklist itself), Vesco was also an early mentor to Reddington. He understands his criminal mind better than almost anyone. It’s actually a good thing that this guy cares more about being a thief than causing any chaos on a larger scale. Just imagine the problems that this would cause.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

Watch The Blacklist Online: Season 9 Episode 3

On The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 3, a mission with a surprising link to a face from the past left Red in shock. With reports of stolen artifacts, everyone started to wonder what was truly going on in the world. Meanwhile, Aram faced a difficult decision about the past, but...
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 4 Preview: Photos, Plot and Cast

Season nine of NBC’s popular drama The Blacklist starring James Spader continues with episode four, “The Avenging Angel.” Season nine episode four will air on November 11, 2021. In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Amir Arison as...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 spoilers: Meet Brimley’s … family?

As a lot of you may know at this point, one of the things that makes The Blacklist so fun to watch is the recurring roster of guest stars. Reddington’s got such an odd assortment of individuals at his disposal, whether they be bomb-makers, information-seekers, or in the case of Brimley, an interrogator who uses some rather unusual means to get the job done most of the time.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Blacklist season 9 will move back to Fridays; find out when

From the moment that The Blacklist season 9 shifted over to Thursday nights, it never felt like a permanent thing. The only reason it’s there is because NBC opted to cancel Law & Order: For the Defense prior to it even premiering. So when is the James Spader series on...
TV SERIES

