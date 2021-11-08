CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Idris Elba teases project with Will Smith

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new Instagram post, Idris Elba has teased an upcoming project with Will Smith. The enigmatic post simply stated; “Me + Will = Coming Soon.”. Idris Elba is currently starring in new western The Harder They Fall, which had a festival run before landing on Netflix last week. Will Smith...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
classicfm.com

Will Smith recalls Fresh Prince cast ‘went silent’ as he played Beethoven on piano in improvised scene

Will Smith looks back at the off-script scene where he surprised the pilot cast of Fresh Prince by performing Beethoven’s ‘Für Elise’ on piano. In the pilot episode of the 90s American sitcom television series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Will Smith performs Beethoven’s Für Elise on the piano for his onscreen Uncle Phil, played by James Avery.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Here's What Serena Williams Really Thinks About ﻿﻿'King Richard,' The Movie About Her Life Starring Will Smith

Over the weekend Warner Bros. Pictures dropped a new trailer for King Richard, starring Will Smith. The film tells the story of Richard Williams, the famously tough-as-nails father and coach to tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. With the rave reviews and everyone buzzing about the new flick, naturally, Serena had a strong reaction to the trailer.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Will Smith
Person
Ang Lee
rolling out

Idris Elba cut this from his diet to stay slim

Idris Elba quit drinking beer to stay slim. The 49-year-old actor’s boozing habits have changed as he’s got older because supping pints became “not so kind on the belly,” so he sticks to spirits and mixers these days. “Back in the day I was very into beer drinking but as...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Will Smith gave entire ‘King Richard’ cast big bonuses, gifts (video)

Will Smith‘s generosity was so profound on the set of the critically acclaimed movie King Richard that it produced dropped jaws and a river of tears. Smith and the cast were angry when Warner Bros. announced they were moving their entire 2021 slate to “day-and-date” releases, which means being released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously. This means that the cast could potentially make less money due to lower theatrical profits.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Cowboy#Coachella#The Suicide Squad#Hobbs Shaw
Collider

Idris Elba and Regina King on ‘The Harder They Fall’ and Why They Loved Making a Black Western with Director Jeymes Samuel

With writer-director Jeymes Samuel’s The Harder They Fall now streaming on Netflix, I recently spoke to Idris Elba and Regina King about making the revenge-soaked Western. If you haven’t seen the trailers, the all-Black Western follows outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors), who rounds up his old gang to help him seek revenge when he discovers that the man (Elba) who killed his parents two decades ago, is being released from prison. What’s cool and unique about the film is Samuel has gathered real people (like Rufus Buck, Cherokee Bill, Stagecoach Mary, and Jim Beckwourth) who lived in different times in the 19th century and brought them all together to tell his story. In addition, he got Shawn Carter, aka JAY-Z, and James Lassiter to produce the fantastic soundtrack. Trust me, you haven’t seen a Western like this before. The Harder They Fall also stars Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Damon Wayans Jr., and others.
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

The Harder They Fall's Director Slipped a Subtle Chadwick Boseman Tribute Into the Film

Netflix's The Harder They Fall features so many subtle Easter eggs, watching the Western film could practically double as a game of "I Spy." Perhaps one of the most touching hidden details planted by director Jeymes Samuel is a tribute to Chadwick Boseman in the form of a train named after the late and beloved actor. Approximately 27 minutes into the movie, viewers see Trudy Smith (Regina King) and Cherokee Bill (LaKeith Stanfield) strolling past a red train holding newly released prisoner Rufus Buck (Idris Elba) among other passengers. Painted on the side in white, all-caps lettering is "C. A. Boseman" as a nod to the Black Panther star's full name, Chadwick Aaron Boseman. Plus, moments earlier, you can catch a peek at the initials "C.A.B." on the locomotive right before its conductor is killed.
MOVIES
arcamax.com

Idris Elba's Royal Wedding pressure

Idris Elba felt "a lot of pressure" over his role as a DJ at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The 49-year-old star was asked to entertain the guests at the 2018 reception at Frogmore House in Windsor and revealed Duchess Meghan, 40, sent him a playlist of songs she wanted him to include.
RELATIONSHIPS
Mental_Floss

7 Idris Elba Movies Streaming On Netflix Right Now

Idris Elba is one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors. He started creating a buzz after landing a lead role in The Wire—playing the role of Russell “Stringer” Bell in the crime drama series—in 2002, and his career has continued to skyrocket since. In 2007, Elba had several movies out...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
theplaylist.net

Will Smith Says “Absolutely Vicious” Response To ‘After Earth’ Led To Jaden Smith Feeling “Betrayed” By Him

Will Smith has one of the most famous families in Hollywood. Between Smith, his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and their children, Willow and Jaden Smith, the four of them have starred in massive films and TV series, as well as sold millions of albums across various genres of music. But according to the patriarch of the Smith Dynasty, there was one massive professional failure that almost caused the family to fracture.
MUSIC
CinemaBlend

Netflix’s The Harder They Fall: What Fans Are Saying About The Idris Elba Movie

Western movies aren’t nearly as common as they were in decades past, and the few offerings from that genre that trickle in nowadays oftentimes have a steeper hill to climb to impress audiences. Netflix has dabbled with Westerns a few times in recent years, and the streaming service’s latest movie on that front is The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba and Jonathan Majors, among others. Following a limited theatrical release in late October, The Harder They Fall premiered on Netflix on Wednesday, November 3, right before Marvel’s Eternals dropped in theaters.
MOVIES
Collider

'Luther' Movie Begins Production With Set Image From Idris Elba

Exciting news for Luther fans — Idris Elba is officially on-set filming his return. Via posts shared to both his Twitter and Instagram account, the actor shared how happy he was to reprise his role as the brilliant but emotionally impulsive detective DCI John Luther in the upcoming movie, even going as far as to tease a glimpse of his character's signature red tie in one image.
MOVIES
floor8.com

Idris Elba confirms filming on ‘Luther’ movie is underway

Idris Elba confirms filming on the Luther movie is underway with a snapshot to his social media page! On Wednesday the British actor, who recently starred in the Jay-Z produced Netflix Western, The Harder They Fall, will reprise his role from the hit detective series as well as produce the spin-off film, announced the news on Instagram.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy