Fabian Riewe is a software developer from Germany. He developed a solution for enterprise companies to store signatures for digital contracts onto the Ethereum blockchain. KYVE raised $2.875 million in the second funding round featuring Hypershphere, Coinbase Ventures and others. The key to raising successfully is essentially by making sure the product is solving an existing issue, he says. He also says Arweave is a fantastic tool and the best permanent storage out there from his perspective. He says it creates censorship-resistant space for people to have free thoughts.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO