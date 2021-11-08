CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

5 autumn sleep problems and how to fix them

By John-Manuel Andriote
mediafeed.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutumn means dramatic color, melancholy love songs and fond farewells to the outdoor fun of summertime. In theory, its cool nighttime temperatures and earlier darkness should support your sleep. But in reality, shrinking daylight hours and the hormonal changes it causes in your body can affect both your sleep and waking...

mediafeed.org

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Hygiene#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Problems#How To Sleep#National Sleep Foundation#Md#Ursafespace Com#Dst
EatThis

Over 60? Here Are the Reasons You're Not Sleeping, Science Says

Sleep, similar to any other natural body function like breathing or blinking, is non-negotiable when it comes to being healthy. Frustratingly, however, sleep doesn't come quite as easily as those other physical necessities. We've all been there: Tossing and turning all night, with each glance at the clock serving as a rude reminder that morning will arrive soon.
SCIENCE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Worst Sleep Position For Your Health, According To Experts

There are plenty of different sleeping positions out there, and they're not all created equal. In fact, there's one that is almost unanimously considered the worst for your health by sleep experts. Here's what it is—and why you should avoid it. Sleeping on your stomach, also known as the "free-fall"...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
Sentinel

What does lack of Vitamin B12 or Vitamin B12 deficiency cause?

Vitamin B12 is a water-soluble vitamin that’s important for nerve function and the production of DNA. It also helps make red blood cells, protects against pernicious anemia, and boosts immunity. But because it doesn’t come from plants or animals, you have to get it from food sources like meat or dairy products, eggs with their yolk, or fortified cereals.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Worst Drink for Your Liver, New Study Says

Maybe you intuitively understand that because the liver filters toxins from your body, it's essential to keep this important organ healthy. And often, when we talk about liver damage, the first thing that comes to mind is alcohol. However, new research reveals an entirely different category of drink is what commonly harms the liver… and unlike alcohol, there's no minimum required age for this type of beverage.
HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Warn Experts

Catching coronavirus is bad enough, but what if the symptoms never stop? Long COVID can affect anyone, and those it has are often called Long Haulers. "There's a variety of presentations that people can have. And this is ranging from those that were hospitalized to those that were even not hospitalized at all," says Dr. Natalia Covarrubias-Eckardt in a Providence presentation. Why? "We have no clue, so everybody's different and everyone's presentation is different, which is why this is a really interesting syndrome. Some people have that just for a couple of days. Some don't get it at all, whereas others are still fighting with it when they were first diagnosed back when the COVID first hit us. And we're still learning about why this happens. There are some theories that it's an immune response and inflammatory response, and some people have higher inflammatory responses to the virus than other patients, but we still don't know a hundred percent." What we do know are the symptoms. Read on to hear about some of the most common—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Thyroid Symptoms Experts Warn You Should Watch For

As Yale-trained endocrinologist who specializes in diabetes, food as medicine and metabolic health, I've put together this list of symptoms that could indicate a thyroid problem. That small, butterfly-shaped gland situated at the base of the front of your neck can cause all kinds of issues—and the symptoms may be nonspecific, so it's important to speak with your doctor if you are experiencing any of the ones you're about to read about, so that you can be evaluated for all underlying causes. A few blood tests can help determine if you have a thyroid condition or not. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CBS4 Indy

Cases of ‘broken heart syndrome’ on the rise

INDIANAPOLIS — Most of us are familiar with the concept of a broken heart, but did you know it’s an actual medical diagnosis? Not only that, doctors across the country are also reporting seeing more patients with “broken heart syndrome,” according to new research in the Journal of the American Heart Association. Broken heart syndrome, […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Going to Bed After This Time Makes Your Heart Disease Risk Soar, New Study Says

We all know the importance of consistently getting a good night's rest, whether or not we actually make it happen. But beyond just the amount and the quality of sleep we get, new research now points to a specific bedtime that can boost your heart health—along with times of night you should not be hitting the hay. Read on to find out how going to sleep after a certain hour can make your risk of heart disease soar.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You're Over 65, Never Do This In the Bathroom, Mayo Clinic Warns

A lot can change with age, and for some seniors, those changes may include their bathroom habits. A 2014 report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reveals that 51 percent of adults over the age of 65 suffer from bladder or bowel incontinence—a pair of conditions that often cause a frequent, sudden, or uncontrollable urge to go. "We found that half the population experienced urinary leakage or accidental bowel leakage, and about 25 percent had moderate, severe or very severe urinary leakage," explains the report's lead researcher, Yelena Gorina, a statistician at the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.
LIFESTYLE
Woman's World

Taking This Common Supplement Could Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease

Having weak bones is a big concern as we get older. A fall or a misstep can easily fracture a brittle bone, and recovery time gets longer with age. To ward off this frightening event, many people try taking calcium to ensure their bones stay strong and flexible. But it turns out, because of their adverse side effects, these supplements might not be the best fix. Research shows that calcium supplements may increase your risk of heart disease and cardiovascular events, like a heart attack.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Sentinel

5 signs that could alert you that you have a lack of vitamin D

The vitamin D is a nutrient essential for people, mainly due to the important functions it fulfills in the organism. It was key to the health of the bones , development of a muscle physique and a correct functioning of the immune system , among other things. In addition, experts...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy