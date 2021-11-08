Paul George, Jarrett Allen named Players of the Week

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George. Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports

Clippers forward Paul George has been named the Western Conference’s Player of the Week, while Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has earned the honor for the Eastern Conference, the NBA announced Monday.

George led the Clippers to a 4-0 week following a 1-4 start to the season. In victories over the Thunder, Timberwolves (twice) and Hornets, he averaged 26.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 7.3 APG, and 1.8 SPG, though he did turn the ball over 6.5 times per game and shot just 41.7% from the field.

Allen’s Cavaliers also went 4-0 this week, with wins over Charlotte, Portland, Toronto and New York. The fifth-year center put up 20.5 PPG, 16.3 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.5 SPG, and 1.3 BPG on 63.3% shooting.

George beat out fellow Player of the Week nominees Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Jordan Poole to win the West’s award. In the East, Allen was selected over nominees Cole Anthony, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, Seth Curry, Kevin Durant, and Myles Turner.