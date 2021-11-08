Lane Kiffin discusses injuries (in a broad sense)

Ole Miss second-year head coach Lane Kiffin joined the SEC teleconference on Wednesday to talk Liberty, injuries and more. Here’s everything he had to say. Opening Statement: “Well, we’re excited to come back home. Matchup versus a team that’s been very successful, one of the best records over the last few seasons, so we’ll have our hands full. As well-noted, we’re a very injured group, especially offensively. Never seen anything like this, so it does present a good challenge for us in game-planning and calling plays in games. Looked around, and we practiced with two of the eleven starters that started the opener — a number of which are out for a while or for the season. That is very strange on one side of the ball. It is what it is. We’ve got to overcome those challenges and find a way to win.”

