CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Lane Kiffin discusses injuries (in a broad sense)

By David Johnson
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOle Miss head coach Lane Kiffin addressed some key injury situations facing the Rebels during his weekly press conference Monday from the Manning Center. It was more than Kiffin usually shares about the Rebels' injury situation, which has been severe on the offensive side of the football. Quarterback Matt...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Can Ole Miss keep Lane Kiffin? Rebels leadership preparing to keep Kiffin in Oxford

The college football coaching carousel used to occur in December. No longer. With elite programs like LSU and Southern California – among others – looking for head coaches to replace their current or departed coaches, it’s a good time to be a highly regarded college football coach. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is in that position. Moreover, Kiffin has shown a willingness to move quickly from one job to the next, so there’s reason to think he could be using Ole Miss as a stepping stone. Most SEC fans are aware that he left Tennessee after just one season in 2009.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Lane Kiffin’s Comment About Tennessee Is Going Viral Today

Earlier this year, Lane Kiffin took the sideline in Neyland Stadium for the first time as an opposing coach. Welcomed to Rocky Top with a chorus of boos and ushered out by a shower of debris, the former Volunteers coach turned Ole Miss Rebel certainly had quite the experience throughout that thrilling contest.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Auburn football pushed Lane Kiffin one step closer to LSU

Auburn football picked up its best win of the season on Saturday night in knocking off Ole Miss 31-20 under the lights at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Tigers now head into yet another battle of ranked SEC West teams against the #13 Texas A&M Aggies in College Station this coming Saturday afternoon.
AUBURN, AL
On3.com

Arch Manning impressed by Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss visit

New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning has completed all five of his fall unofficial visits, and now, he’s focused on the team’s playoff run. Manning, the No. 1 overall player in the On3 Consensus, tripped to Georgia, Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and most recently, Clemson. Each of the schools is vying for the services of the best junior in the country, and each has a different pitch.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin reacts to being parodied by SEC Shorts

Lane Kiffin has no trouble laughing at himself, even after a tough loss. On Monday, SEC Shorts released a parody of the Ole Miss head coach, poking fun at him for his aggression on fourth downs, including during Saturday’s 31-20 loss at Auburn. It was an entertaining skit that even caught the attention of Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lane Kiffin
Person
Matt Corral
247Sports

SEC Shorts: Inside the mind of Lane Kiffin on 4th down

This past weekend, Ole Miss did not exactly have the performance it hoped for vs. Auburn. A then-top 10 Rebel team lost to Auburn, 31-20, and pretty much eliminated itself from contention for the SEC West title. In the game, Ole Miss went for it on fourth down four different...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Rebels#Liberty
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Has A Message For Arch Manning

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss football program have been aggressive in their pursuit of highly-touted quarterback recruit Arch Manning. And on Saturday, the Rebels’ head coach continued those recruiting efforts. Prior to tonight’s game against No. 11 Texas A&M in Oxford, Kiffin walked through a crowd of Ole Miss...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Everything Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin had to say on the SEC teleconference call

Ole Miss second-year head coach Lane Kiffin joined the SEC teleconference on Wednesday to talk Liberty, injuries and more. Here’s everything he had to say. Opening Statement: “Well, we’re excited to come back home. Matchup versus a team that’s been very successful, one of the best records over the last few seasons, so we’ll have our hands full. As well-noted, we’re a very injured group, especially offensively. Never seen anything like this, so it does present a good challenge for us in game-planning and calling plays in games. Looked around, and we practiced with two of the eleven starters that started the opener — a number of which are out for a while or for the season. That is very strange on one side of the ball. It is what it is. We’ve got to overcome those challenges and find a way to win.”
NFL
247Sports

Lane Kiffin explains how Ole Miss contained Liberty QB Malik Willis

In Ole Miss’ win over Liberty, the Rebels held quarterback Malik Willis in check for most of the game, but he made plays with his legs in the second half. Lane Kiffin explained how his team defended Willis throughout the game. Willis and the Liberty offense were shutout in the first half, and the Rebels got to him for six sacks and a pair of interceptions. After the half, Willis was able to find more a groove, and the Flames scored on their first two drives out of the locker room. Kiffin acknowledged that he was pleased with his defense early on, but it struggled to keep up for the full 60 minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy