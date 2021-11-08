Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID
By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
6 days ago
A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials confirmed COVID-19 claimed the life of an infant in October, marking the first such fatality in the state. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did not provide any details of the child or their death out of respect for the grieving family. Elke Shaw-Tullock, the administrator for the Idaho Division of Public Health expressed her condolences and said in a prepared statement, "Infection with the virus can have devastating impacts on families, and this situation highlights the seriousness of COVID-19.” The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare noted around 900 children in the United States have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Only recently were children young as 5 allowed to receive the Pfizer vaccine. The health department recommends parents, prospective parents, and pregnant women get vaccinated.
It's almost here. Every year the South Central Community Action Partnership puts on a turkey drive and this year will be no different, with the event beginning Thursday, November 18 through Saturday, November 20 with the drop-off location being at Rob Green Buick and GMC on Blue Lakes. Their goal...
We all have a favorite burrito. A food website recently put a state-by-state list together of what they believe to be the best in the country. If I had to choose the best burrito I've ever eaten in my life, I would go with La Azteca Tortilleria, in the great city of Los Angeles. The best I've had in Idaho I ate while in Boise before attending a concert in the summer of 2017. We ate at Chapala Mexican Restaurant on North Glenwood Street, and I still remember that chicken burrito.
I don't mean to belittle bison with the title of this story by calling them 'dirty' but I use that word to express how close these bison were to the tourists taking the video. You can see the dust, grass, and ice on the bison fur. More Than 100 Bison...
Quick Response Firearms is one of the newest firearms store in Twin Falls. It is locally owned and operated. They have some really amazing things in there. The store is changing locations but they won't be moving far. Right now they are located behind Albertsons next to the liquor store...
The inflation rate for Idaho and flyover country is far worse than the national average. Idaho is one of many states in the Intermountain West and the central United States that experienced an inflation rate of nearly 7.5 percent in October. The national average clocked in at a staggering 6.2 percent. You may have already noticed times are bad. Restaurant prices climbed by more than 5 percent in October and some staples of the diet have seen rapid spikes.
I have to admit before I write a story about picking a real tree for Christmas, that I always use an artificial tree in my home. Some people claim that there is something special about going up into the mountains to find 'the perfect tree'. Cutting it down and dragging it back to your vehicle is a family bonding experience. To me, that sounds horrible. I bought a tree in a box a few years ago and I'm fine with it. Our family bonding is the kids trying to decide where to put the ornaments and how to string the lights.
A historic locomotive is making its way to Ely to live in the Nevada Northern Railway Museum. It started the journey on November 6th in Snoqualmie, Washington. The trip is 847 miles and not a quick one but it is a historic one. Story of Locomotive 201. According to the...
Where are we going to find workers? A pair of new restaurants are ready to open near the Twin Falls Visitor Center. They’ll need staff. On Monday I went to lunch at a restaurant on Pole Line Road. The place was packed and we had a 15-minute wait. My friend had been to another restaurant the night before and waited 40 minutes. Some of this is due to staffing shortages. A new restaurant is opening on the west side of Blue Lakes Boulevard, on the corner opposite Sizzler. The place had a large help wanted sign posted last week.
The Twin Falls Candy Cane House continues its tradition again this year. The Christmas light display is one of the most magical in the area. It also takes the owner of the home weeks to get the display fully operational. Information about the Candy Cane House. The Candy Cane House...
First, it wasn’t me. I prefer my gel mattress at home. I'm under a comforter with my CPAP machine. I haven’t slept on the ground since college! A group of us couldn’t find a hotel and we camped out in the open. Near a waterfall (the sound put me to sleep quickly).
I love Idaho. I really do, but that doesn't mean I think Idaho is perfect. Just like I love my kids, and heaven knows they aren't perfect. They definitely have their oddities and flaws just like our great state. But despite the things we find strange, you can't deny the appeal of Idaho.
It's not often I write a headline that makes me blush. Like most of you, I had never heard of a Beaver Full Moon, but apparently it's a spiritual thing, and will coincide with an eclipse a week from Friday. Okay, from what I can gather a Beaver Moon has...
The winter months are exciting for those that enjoy snowy adventures in the mountains of Idaho. One Gem State spot located near the city of Boise is known for its chilled cave explorations and frozen overhead waterfalls. If you are the type of person who doesn't mind the cold and...
I think the one thing everyone knows about me is that I love my pets unconditionally. I am down to two dogs in my household after maxing out with 4 amazing dogs. With my last two dogs getting up there in age I am looking for some doggy bucket list ideas.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Boy Scouts across the Magic Valley will help collect food for the Idaho Food Bank that will go to those that may need help with food this holiday season. Boy Scouts of America and the Idaho Foodbank will team up on November 13, in the Treasure, Magic, and Wood River valleys to collect non-perishable food items from the public. Scouts will be looking for canned meats, dry or canned beans, canned soup, canned fruit, canned vegetables, and canned milk. Drop off times will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Idaho Foodbank headquarters in Meridian will also be taking donations.
An Idaho market and fueling station is once again celebrating the holiday season by giving away 2,000 gallons of gasoline at each of their locations before Thanksgiving Day. The "Tanks Giving" event was started last year, and will award lucky customers more than 100 free tanks of gas per location.
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho health officials say a Boise County man died from rabies after a bat got caught in his clothing in late summer. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is the first case in Idaho since 1978 where a person has died from rabies. Officials said the man had come in contact with a bat in late August when it got caught in his clothing however, the man didn't think the animal had bitten him or scratched him. Yet, in October the man had gotten sick and ended up in the hospital where he died. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Confirmed the case as being rabies. Idaho health officials didn't find out about the bat exposure until after the investigation began.
To quote the famous Mr. Rogers, "It's a beautiful day in this neighborhood, a beautiful day for a neighbor. Would you be mine? Could you be mine? Won't you be my neighbor?" Twin Falls is already beginning to feel like home after just a week, but it has been an adjustment as well. Getting lost, not knowing anyone, and asking everyone thousands of questions takes a toll. There have been some observations in the first week though.
Members of the Army National Guard from Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Oregon will be spending several months rotating duties in southwest Asia as part of a defense operation by the United States military. More than 250 officers in the Idaho National Guard will be on the ground in Asia in...
Comments / 0