Twin Falls, ID

Respiratory Virus Apparently Sickening Many In Twin Falls ID

By Greg Jannetta
News Radio 1310 KLIX
News Radio 1310 KLIX
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A recent trip to the quick care at St. Luke's in Twin Falls for flu-like symptoms was an eye-opening experience for me. The entire waiting room was practically full of people hacking and having their temperatures taken. I am currently in my second full day of battling every symptom...

newsradio1310.com

IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Panic Attack! Inflation in Idaho Higher than National Average

The inflation rate for Idaho and flyover country is far worse than the national average. Idaho is one of many states in the Intermountain West and the central United States that experienced an inflation rate of nearly 7.5 percent in October. The national average clocked in at a staggering 6.2 percent. You may have already noticed times are bad. Restaurant prices climbed by more than 5 percent in October and some staples of the diet have seen rapid spikes.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Utah Christmas Tree Farm Makes Picking Your Tree Seem Sexy

I have to admit before I write a story about picking a real tree for Christmas, that I always use an artificial tree in my home. Some people claim that there is something special about going up into the mountains to find 'the perfect tree'. Cutting it down and dragging it back to your vehicle is a family bonding experience. To me, that sounds horrible. I bought a tree in a box a few years ago and I'm fine with it. Our family bonding is the kids trying to decide where to put the ornaments and how to string the lights.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Comments / 0

