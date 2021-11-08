CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

First Class

By Tracy Tierney
richmondmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKenna says the kitchen windows overlook their pool and patio, with “amazing views of sunsets over the treetops.” Inside, the wallpaper provides a boost. “It’s a happy...

richmondmagazine.com

Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dingy 460-Square-Foot Studio Was Completely Transformed into a Chic, Efficient One-Bedroom

Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I’m a construction engineer, and about two years ago I was able to purchase my first own condo (with the help of private loans from family). Due to monetary restrictions but also because I really enjoy architecture and interior design, my parents and I knew from the start that it was going to be a complete DIY overhaul of the whole place from top to bottom wherever possible. Aside from some required professionally executed electrical work, this is also exactly how things turned out.
richmondmagazine.com

Building Dreams

The LeGaults love to entertain and spend time with family and friends in their outdoor grill area. Waco, Texas, may have Chip and Joanna Gaines, but Richmond has Pat and Terisa LeGault, the creative duo behind the award-winning custom home builder and renovator LeGault Homes. Pat fell in love with...
Morganton News Herald

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $239,900

New Construction conveniently located between Hickory and Morganton, North Carolina! Enjoy the view from your brand new deck overlooking your private backyard with a creek. Every inch of this new home is used for the maximum enjoyment of it's new owners! With a split bedroom plan, the open concept living, dining and kitchen area will be where memories are made. Cute front porch opens up into the living area that is cozy and painted with neutral colors ready for your decorating touch. Large, quiet sliding doors in the dining area open onto a back deck, creating more space for entertaining. Beautiful vaulted ceiling in the primary bedroom with a ceiling fan give you a relaxing place to unwind. Two car garage has plenty of space to install some shelving for extra storage.
Robb Report

From Candles to Cookware, 23 Stylish Housewarming Gifts Holiday Hosts Will Love

Like shopping for a dedicated lover of fashion, housewarming gifts can be a bit tricky. Why? Because not only does your chosen gift say a lot about your host, but it also says a lot about you. The best housewarming gifts exhibit your knowledge about their recipients—and if they’re not carefully chose, they might show off a lack of consideration. You never want to shoot so far from the mark that your gift might not ever get put to use. But housewarming gifts also reflect on your thoughtfulness as a guest—ultimately, they’re a way you can help a friend or holiday...
purewow.com

10 Shrubs You Should Never Prune in the Fall

As your garden is beginning to go to sleep for the season, you may be ready to do some autumn cleanup. And while it’s fine to rake up leaves (and compost them!), pull faded annuals or plant spring-flowering bulbs, there are many shrubs you shouldn’t prune in the fall—and some you should never prune! If you’ve ever wondered why a shrub isn’t flowering, it may be that you pruned it at the wrong time last year. In fact, many flowering shrubs bear flower buds on last year’s wood, known as “old wood,” so if you cut them back now, you’re cutting off next year’s flowers. And if you prune any shrub too late in the season, you’ll stimulate new growth, which will not have time to harden off (or toughen up) before a freeze. This can damage and weaken the plant, so leave pruning until next year.
inquirer.com

Remodeling your home? Here’s how to pay for it.

Many Americans have turned their attention to improving the homes where they’ve increasingly spent time during the pandemic. Renovating your house not only can make it more enjoyable to stay indoors, it also can boost the home’s value and become a profitable long-term investment. But it’s a decision-heavy process. There’s...
PennLive.com

Home with pool, 12+ acres, two bar areas, horse arena and stables for $2.2M: Cool Spaces

This custom-built brick and stone-accented home has room to spare with 6,600-square-feet, including a finished walk-out lower level. With seven bedrooms, five fireplaces and a bright two-story great room with double-sided fireplace accented by a floor-to-ceiling brick and stone, the home checks all of the boxes. It includes a dining room with tray ceiling, first floor master bedroom with double-sided fireplace and large ensuite bath, and updated custom kitchen and breakfast room.
countryliving.com

Christmas cactus: How to care for the winter flowering houseplant

A guide to the Christmas cactus, including how to care for a Christmas cactus all year round, how often to water them, whether they like sun or shade and where to buy a Christmas cactus from. Colourful and pretty, the Christmas cactus is the perfect way to brighten up a...
SFGate

1680 House With Bread Oven in Family Room Is the Week's Oldest Home

This week's oldest home on Realtor.com® comes with an amenity we've never seen before: a family room bread oven! Located in Massachusetts and built in 1680, the home was centuries ahead of its time given the resurgence in home bread baking over the past year. Originally built in Canada and...
Gillian Sisley

Texas Customer Threw Hot Soup at Restaurant Manager

This is what it looks like when a product complaint is taken way too far. Just about every person has been part of a bad customer experience, whether on the customer or management side. That said, regardless of what happened, there's a wrong way and a right way to handle things.
Independent Tribune

2 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $2,750,000

Unique property with so many features to appreciate! With approximately 141 acres, you have room to roam, fish, hunt, or just sit back and enjoy the views! Property has fenced pastures, fully functioning workshop with an apartment attached, outbuildings for storage, a small Cabin by one of the 2 fully stocked ponds. The beautiful rolling hills and thriving wildlife are the icing on the cake!! Property was used as a fully functioning cattle farm until December.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

165 Long Creek Way

Welcome to North Brook+GGs finest! Built in 2012 this home has a soaring 5,284 sq ft of living space on three levels (3,576 1st & 2nd floor)! Featuring 7 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms!165 Long Creek offers you a perfect place to be proud to call home and it shows! Full front porch to welcome you into the formal foyer, family and dining rooms with cherry hardwood floors! Continue past the dramatic staircase where you will find a first floor bedroom and full bath! Enormous family room with a 42+G- gas fireplace! Entertainers dream kitchen with center island, 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, double oven, 5 gas burner cooktop, and a side by side refrigerator! Dry bar suite in hallway for all your dining room serving needs! Ceramic tile mud room off two car garage with storage! The second floor you are presented with 5 graciously sized bedrooms, 4 of 5 bedrooms with walk in closets! 1 Jack & Jill bath and 2 full bathrooms and laundry room! The master suite upgrades include designer tile, black matte finishes, glass enclosed shower, soaking tub and a huge walk in closet! The fully finished basement features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, media room and work out room! House is equipped with home entertainment speakers! BRAND NEW CARPET EVERYWHERE!!!!Consider calling 165 Long Creek, HOME!
thetampabay100.com

Publix offers first-timers a cooking class for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be an intimidating meal for anyone. Planning, prepping, presentation, often with a house full of folks you want to please with a good day. For first-timers, it can be terrifying. Fortunately, Publix stores all over Florida are offering their Aprons Cooking Classes in November as “Thanksgiving for First-Timers,”...
Sunderland Echo

Sumptuous Indian food and first class fizz in Gateshead

This fabulous venue opened just two years ago, in the former The Marquis of Granby pub on on Streetgate in Sunniside, Newcastle. It’s a sister venue to the established Namaste Restaurant and Kings Prosecco Lounge in South Shields – which has just scooped a Best Restaurant award. As well as...
richmondmagazine.com

Gobble, Gobble

Big Herm’s does Thanksgiving as it should be in the South: a Cajun or butter-fried bird and all the sides. Some stars of the show: corny cornbread, sweet potato casserole and fresh cranberry sauce. And, if you’re busy setting the table, Big Herm’s will deliver. Order: By Nov. 17. Pickup:...
