First Class

Welcome to North Brook+GGs finest! Built in 2012 this home has a soaring 5,284 sq ft of living space on three levels (3,576 1st & 2nd floor)! Featuring 7 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms!165 Long Creek offers you a perfect place to be proud to call home and it shows! Full front porch to welcome you into the formal foyer, family and dining rooms with cherry hardwood floors! Continue past the dramatic staircase where you will find a first floor bedroom and full bath! Enormous family room with a 42+G- gas fireplace! Entertainers dream kitchen with center island, 42+G- cherry cabinets, granite countertops, double oven, 5 gas burner cooktop, and a side by side refrigerator! Dry bar suite in hallway for all your dining room serving needs! Ceramic tile mud room off two car garage with storage! The second floor you are presented with 5 graciously sized bedrooms, 4 of 5 bedrooms with walk in closets! 1 Jack & Jill bath and 2 full bathrooms and laundry room! The master suite upgrades include designer tile, black matte finishes, glass enclosed shower, soaking tub and a huge walk in closet! The fully finished basement features 1 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, media room and work out room! House is equipped with home entertainment speakers! BRAND NEW CARPET EVERYWHERE!!!!Consider calling 165 Long Creek, HOME!
Comments / 0