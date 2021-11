When it comes to German luxury vehicles, Mercedes-Benz has traditionally cornered the luxury segment, whereas BMW has always offered cars focused on true driving dynamics. Cars such as the BMW M3 and BMW M5 CS continue to prove that the Bavarian powerhouse knows how to build world-class driver's cars, and there's only one way new owners can fully experience what these cars are capable of: the M Driving experience. BMW prides itself on this service, and earlier this year revealed its plans for the 2021 experience, and has now dropped another bombshell: it is opening up a brand new center at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2022.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 14 DAYS AGO