Recycling signage misleads students

Purdue failed to meet its recycling goal for the 7th consecutive year, which some accredit to lack of clear signage. Alex Haddon | Graphic Artist

Stuck between a global lack of demand and a lack of awareness on the ground, Purdue’s recycling program faces numerous challenges.

“All around campus, you can find signs that say ‘when in doubt, recycle it,’ and that’s completely untrue,” said Sam Zhang, Purdue Student Government executive director of sustainability. “It’s something a lot of people miss because there is no standardized method for recycling. Everything is regional-dependent.”

Recycling is a profit-motivated business which depends on buyers and supply lines, according to Zhang. After receiving a shipment of plastics, a recycling plant will not make any money off of it until the recycled plastics are bought by a third party vendor.

This becomes an issue when the price for global plastics, primarily influenced by oil prices, are lower than the price for recycled plastics. This, according to Zhang, is why Purdue’s recycling signage is problematic.

“Purdue takes the co-mingled recycling waste from campus to our local materials recovery facility,” he said. “The material recovery facility separates and bundles single-stream recycling materials for end buyers. The value and demand for these bundled recycled materials is dependent on a number of local and global factors.”

“If the value and demand for these materials is low, the MRF or end buyer may send recyclable materials to the landfill,” Michael Gulich, senior director of campus planning, architecture and sustainability, said in an email.

The issues can go beyond the global and regional demand. Even if the market is accommodating for recycled materials, differences between these materials lead to vastly different outcomes in these materials getting to market.

“Type one and type two plastics, for example, are much more common than type five plastics, which you’ll find in plastic bags,” Zhang said. “Different types of plastics will be bought and sold differently, meaning that right now, not all plastics are being recycled because there’s just no market for it.”

Purdue’s website adds to the confusion, as it states that type 1-7 plastics are recyclable. However, Zhang said types 6-7 are rarely recyclable due to there being little market in selling those types. This, along with the signage seen around Purdue, are no longer entirely accurate.

“Purdue worked closely with the local MRF to develop the signage,” Gulich said. “At the time this messaging was developed, it aligned with the sorting facilities’ abilities to recycle the types of wastes listed on the signage.

The recycling industry as a whole is going through a transformational period, and Purdue is working on a signage pilot program to provide dynamic signage as recycling standards adjust.”

Contamination in what students actually recycle can end up playing a big role in what gets recycled as well.

“The residence halls still have signs for pizza box recycling and separate bins sometimes dedicated for pizza boxes and other cardboard,” Zhang said. “Pizza boxes and cardboard are just not recyclable when they have been contaminated by oil because cardboard is recycled through water streams.”

Oil is hydrophobic, meaning it does not mix with water, which can cause clogs in the recycling system if it isn’t thrown away.

Contamination in recycling refers to situations when either different materials like glass and paper are mixed in the same recycling bin or when food and other waste is mixed in with materials meant to be recycled.

Purdue and West Lafayette both use single stream recycling, which is when all recyclables are able to be recycled at once.

For example, aluminum, paper and cardboard would all be put in different bins and recycled separately on a traditional recycling system, but single stream recycling allows it all to be recycled at once. Mixing recyclables should not be an issue, but contaminants continue to be a problem in the recycling system.

“I know that there’s a big issue with contamination in the recycling program that does exist,” said Lindsey Payne, assistant professor in environmental and ecological engineering. “If we’re going to recycle, we at least need to make sure we recycle properly and that’s a challenge both on campus and around the community too.”

Issues with Purdue’s recycling program have created a lack of concern about recycling at Purdue, Zhang said, given the faults with the program.

“Recycling is important, but it’s only part of the fight,” Zhang said. “Things like carbon emissions and climate change will have a much larger impact than any amount of recycling will have.

“What we found last year while writing the comprehensive sustainability report is that while recycling has a relatively small impact, it has the largest psychological impact because it forces you to make the choice of putting your own trash in the proper spots.”

Purdue Sustainability Council President Hari Radhakrishnan echoed the sentiment.

“I think how much recycling matters in Purdue is a difficult question to answer because it begs two different questions,” he said. “One is how effective our system actually is, and the other is how important it is to have people’s mindsets focused on recycling.”

In terms of what Purdue can do to alleviate these problems, Zhang stressed transparency and better communication above all else.

“It’s just not transparent,” Zhang said. “Purdue does not communicate anything well. For example, Purdue’s Sustainability Department has a sustainability plan where the goal is to have a 50% diversion rate, which means that 50% of our waste and recyclables is diverted from landfills and actually made to be recycled. We have not hit that 50% mark since 2015; it’s been five years since we hit that target.”

Gulich clarified Purdue had indeed not met the 50% mark but added that between 2014 and 2015 Purdue’s recycling rate fluctuated between 43% and 53%. He also added that Purdue saw its recycling rate decline throughout 2020, an issue that the sustainability department hopes to address.

“One of the department’s priorities for the new sustainability staff is to develop solutions towards achieving the 2020 Physical Facilities Sustainability Master Plan’s goal to achieve a campus waste recycling rate of 50% by fiscal year 2025,” Gulich said.

“Some of the solutions include a recycling signage pilot program, providing consistent campus wide infrastructure, behavior change campaigns to reduce waste generation and incorporating sustainability and circularity into our purchasing and procurement decisions.”